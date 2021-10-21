Crown Point's Logan Frazier commits to Virginia Tech

CROWN POINT — Junior Logan Frazier of Crown verbally committed to wrestle at Virginia Tech earlier this week.

Frazier made the decision Sunday and announced it via Instagram on Monday. He said he came home from the campus about a month ago with his mind all but made up.

“I went there on a visit and I just fell in love with it. The team there were awesome. The coaches were awesome. (Assistant) coach (Cody) Brewer, I loved him,” he said. “It was just amazing. I loved it there and it felt like home.”

Frazier also considered Indiana, Purdue, Rutgers and North Carolina State. He only officially visited Blacksburg and Bloomington. As a junior, he still has time to look into the other schools but said the time he spent in Virginia made it clear.

He watched a practice, went to a Hokies football game and then socialized with some of the team.

“Virginia Tech just felt right so the distance isn’t going to be a problem, I don’t think,” Frazier said. “Why wait when you find a college like that? They’re really high up in the rankings with amazing coaches. Why would I want to wait?”