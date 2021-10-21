Crown Point's Logan Frazier commits to Virginia Tech

CROWN POINT — Junior Logan Frazier of Crown verbally committed to wrestle at Virginia Tech earlier this week.
Frazier made the decision Sunday and announced it via Instagram on Monday. He said he came home from the campus about a month ago with his mind all but made up.
“I went there on a visit and I just fell in love with it. The team there were awesome. The coaches were awesome. (Assistant) coach (Cody) Brewer, I loved him,” he said. “It was just amazing. I loved it there and it felt like home.”
Frazier also considered Indiana, Purdue, Rutgers and North Carolina State. He only officially visited Blacksburg and Bloomington. As a junior, he still has time to look into the other schools but said the time he spent in Virginia made it clear.
He watched a practice, went to a Hokies football game and then socialized with some of the team.
“Virginia Tech just felt right so the distance isn’t going to be a problem, I don’t think,” Frazier said. “Why wait when you find a college like that? They’re really high up in the rankings with amazing coaches. Why would I want to wait?”
Virginia Tech was the ACC dual champion last season, finishing second in the conference tournament. The Hokies finished 15th at the NCAA championships in St. Louis.
The program has a storied history.
“I can go there knowing I’m going to get better every single day no matter what,” Frazier said.
Frazier was the state runner up at 120 pounds last season. He finished third at 113 as a freshman. He’ll bump up to 126 pounds this year.
Bulldogs coach Branden Lorek said he’s excited to have Frazier for another two years. He called him a great wrestler with a bright future.
“(The goal this season is) to go undefeated and win a high school state title with no close matches,” Frazier said.
He expects to wrestle at 133 pounds in college.
“I liked the recruiting process a lot, traveling and getting to know all the different teams and colleges. But I’m glad I’m done with it,” Frazier said. “I made the right decision.”