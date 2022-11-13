Crown Point's Murphy back in the Region, ready to grow her game

CROWN POINT — Rianne Murphy is back in the Region for one reason: The Crown Point junior wants to be a better wrestler.

“If I have the chance to train with boys that are bigger than me and stronger than me. When I go to girls, even when I compete at the national level, I won’t feel overpowered or intimidated by the atmosphere,” Murphy said. “I’m hoping this is the extra edge, the little push that I want to see in my performance.”

Murphy is originally from Valparaiso but attended Wyoming Seminary in Pennsylvania — a prep school and national wrestling powerhouse — for the last two years. The accolades already under her belt are plenty.

She won gold medals at the U15 Pan Am Championships both last year and in 2019. She won the Cadet 100-pound title at the USA Wrestling National Championships in Fargo over the summer. Those are just the first few lines on a lengthy resume.

At Crown Point, she’ll wrestle both boys and girls, competing for the 106-pound spot in a nationally-ranked Bulldogs lineup full of Division I athletes. Wrestle-offs are still a week or so away.

“It was just about ‘Is this the place I can see myself growing the most in?’ Both (Crown Point and Wyoming Seminary) are excellent options but I wanted to give this place a chance,” Murphy said. “I know the (Crown Point) coaches. They were there when I started when I was eight years old. They believed in me when I wasn’t anybody.”

Murphy was runner up at the USA Cadet World Team Trials last year, losing two of three matches to Ava Ward of Missouri at 46 kilograms. She also came up short in the Junior division in Fargo.

Coming up short in those events is what motivates her. It's the reason she’s in the Bulldogs wrestling room.

“I feel like I could be doing more or I could’ve done more,” she said. “I wanted a change, more personal coaching where I would be close to home and my parents could keep an eye on me. I saw an opportunity at Crown Point.”

A big part of that opportunity is the chance to become more self-reliant. In Pennsylvania, Murphy had someone watching over her diet and training regimen. She wants to be able to take control of those things herself.

The chance to wrestle boys every day also holds her accountable on the mat, where she said she can’t take a lazy shot or cut corners against a stronger opponent.

“I want to compete in college and beyond that so it’s important for me to lay that foundation now,” Murphy said. “If I want to see results beyond what I’ve already accomplished, I need to have that personal growth.”

The IHSAA designated girls wrestling an “emerging sport” in the spring. There won’t be a postseason until 50 percent of schools add the sport but it will be governed by the state. Indiana High School Girls Wrestling will still host a state championship in January. Murphy plans to compete and said she’s excited for the future of girls wrestling in Indiana.

Crown Point coach Branden Lorek said Murphy is here to win IHSAA titles, though, which would mean becoming the state’s first female wrestling champion.

“Freestyle wrestling is where my long-term goals are. That’s where women’s wrestling is in college and beyond that. But I’d be lying if I said I wouldn’t relish (an IHSAA title),” Murphy said. “That would mean a lot to me.”