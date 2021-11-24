For Chesterton's Aidan Torres, wrestling is a family affair

CHESTERTON — Wrestling is in Aidan Torres’ blood.

The Chesterton junior is a distant relation of the Escobedo family, which means he’s Region wrestling royalty. Angel Escobedo, now the head coach at Indiana University, wrestled at Griffith and then at IU. Cousins Rene Hernandez, Daniel Bedoy, Michael Escobedo, Andrae Hernandez and Jose Escobedo all wore major college singlets after wrestling at area high schools.

“I was born into it,” Torres said. “I’m only distantly related to them but every time I see them it’s different than seeing a normal friend.”

Torres is a two-time state placer, finishing sixth at 126 pounds as freshman and eighth at 132 last season. Making it to the second day of the state meet isn’t enough this year. He’s No. 1 in the EC Central Semistate and No. 4 overall in Indiana Mat’s preseason rankings.

“Honestly, this year if I’m not first I’m not going to be walking away with a smile,” he said.

Torres said he’s trying to be more of a leader in the wrestling room this year, too. He’s an upperclassmen now, so he can keep people in check and offer some advice when need be.

He’s got the credentials. So when he talks, his teammates listen.