For Chesterton's Aidan Torres, wrestling is a family affair

CHESTERTON — Wrestling is in Aidan Torres’ blood.
The Chesterton junior is a distant relation of the Escobedo family, which means he’s Region wrestling royalty. Angel Escobedo, now the head coach at Indiana University, wrestled at Griffith and then at IU. Cousins Rene Hernandez, Daniel Bedoy, Michael Escobedo, Andrae Hernandez and Jose Escobedo all wore major college singlets after wrestling at area high schools.
“I was born into it,” Torres said. “I’m only distantly related to them but every time I see them it’s different than seeing a normal friend.”
Torres is a two-time state placer, finishing sixth at 126 pounds as freshman and eighth at 132 last season. Making it to the second day of the state meet isn’t enough this year. He’s No. 1 in the EC Central Semistate and No. 4 overall in Indiana Mat’s preseason rankings.
“Honestly, this year if I’m not first I’m not going to be walking away with a smile,” he said.
Torres said he’s trying to be more of a leader in the wrestling room this year, too. He’s an upperclassmen now, so he can keep people in check and offer some advice when need be.
He’s got the credentials. So when he talks, his teammates listen.
“You want 20 of him on your team. He’s that kid that does extra all summer long and all season. He’s always working hard and trying to get stronger. His technique is a step above. He’s got college-level technique,” coach Andy Trevino said.
Trevino knew Torres through Region Wrestling Academy before he took the job at Chesterton last spring. He’s a coach with RWA, as well.
“I’ve known coach Trevino basically my whole life. I just never thought he’d be my head coach in high school,” Torres said. “Everything’s a little different with a different coach, but it’s still steady.”
Trevino is taking over for Chris Joll. He said Joll left the program in good shape so there was no need to lay a new foundation.
Torres said the only major change he’s seen is a little more emphasis on conditioning. There are some technique adjustments, as well.
Having guys like Torres and senior Gage DeMarco around helps make the transition easy. DeMarco stood on the podium in Indianapolis last year, as well, finishing fourth at 195 pounds.
“(Torres is) an extension of the coaching staff,” Trevino said. “Sometimes if I’m just rolling something out, I tell Aidan to show it. He knows a lot of the technique already.”
Torres will wrestle at or around 145 for the Trojans. He shouldn’t need to cut weight very often, though. That will allow extra time and focus on technique and training.
“It’s a blessing and a curse (to cut). I’m just trying a different road this year,” he said.
Chesterton will need his points in duals. The Trojans don’t usually have gaps in the lineup but they lost some good wrestlers to graduation. Torres will be counted on to score until some of the younger guys get their feet under them.
“Any time you’ve got a two-time state place winner back, you’re expecting big things,” Trevino said. “We’re looking for bonus points, looking to extend his lead, always looking for the fall.”
In addition to his two high school medals, Torres won a freestyle state title over the summer and had some success in Fargo. It was noticed. Some colleges, including Escobedo at IU, have reached out.
Torres is taking that with him into the high school season.
“It’s a confidence booster, for sure,” he said. “Knowing I’m training all summer and some aren’t, it really helps my confidence.”