Griffith’s Connor Cervantes ready to break through for the Panthers

GRIFFITH — Connor Cervantes could be forgiven for having his mind on the semistate meet already.

The Griffith senior needs to advance beyond the sectional and regional to get to the Baratto Center. But that gym was a barrier on his road to state for the last two seasons. Last year, he beat Crown Point’s Anthony White 7-5 in the first match but then lost 7-3 to Harrison’s Ethan Popp in the blood round.

The season before, Crown Point’s Orlando Cruz — now a Purdue commit — pinned him in the second period of his first semistate match. Cervantes had an intense bloody nose in that one, though he doesn’t blame the loss on it.

“I think about (semistate) a lot,” Cervantes said. “It’s always in my head.”

His senior year results so far suggest this could be the year he breaks through.

Cervantes carries a perfect 28-0 record into the Portage sectional Saturday. He’s ranked No. 13 in the state’s 182-pound weight class. He was Greater South Shore Conference, Harvest Classic and Lake County champion.

He joined the 100-win club during a senior-night dual with Hammond Central on Jan. 11, too.

“It feels amazing to be almost in the same sentence with (Indiana University coach) Angel Escobedo and a lot of those guys (who wrestled at Griffith),” Cervantes said. “Obviously, I haven’t done as much as they have but I’m trying to be like them every day.”

Cervantes, who also plays football and baseball, was easy to spot in the hallways when coach Chris Sojka arrived from Morton. He's a multi-sport athlete, a popular kid and a good student. Griffith recently nominated him for academic all-state honors.

“He’s Connor Cervantes and that’s a name everybody knows,” Sojka said. “On the football field, he kind of just puts the helmet on and takes care of business. In the wrestling room, you really get to see him as the great teammate and leader he is in the school.”

It’s Sojka’s first season leading the Panthers. He said having somebody like Cervantes in the room can only be a benefit to a team under a new coach, especially at the higher weights. Neither Sojka nor his coaching staff are big guys, so somebody else needs to drill with the kids in the room north of 170.

“He takes care of that group. They’re very young and he’s kind of taken them under his wing, not just as his guys to beat up on,” Sojka said. “He’s helped our program immensely to get to where it needs to be.”

The new coaching staff helped Cervantes, too. The old one wasn’t doing anything wrong, Sojka stresses, but it was important to his development that he was seen by another set of eyes.

Cervantes is a more active wrestler now, taking more shots and doing more to set them up. It was an emphasis for Sojka, who coached against him for the last two years.

“I feel like I’m wrestling way better than I was last year,” Cervantes said. “I’m creating shots. Even if they don't work, I’m creating something. I’m moving (opponents) around.”

The hope is that results a season that ends in Indianapolis. This year isn’t a success unless Cervantes wrestles at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, both he and Sojka said. Even Friday night isn’t enough.

“I’ve been so close every single year. This has to be my year. It’s senior year,” he said. “I feel like I have the power to place high in state but I just want to place. That’s where I want to be. I want to be on the podium.”

Wolves take GLAC

Hammond Central won the Great Lakes Athletic Conference meet last week at Morton.

The Wolves advanced 11 wrestlers to the finals and finished with eight individual winners.

