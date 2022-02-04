Hammond Central's Demetrus Dean chases his state dream

HAMMOND — Demetrus Dean believes he can do it.

The Hammond Central senior wasn’t the most confident wrestler the last three seasons but winning —especially in the absence of losing— tends to change that.

Dean will enter Saturday’s Hobart Regional a perfect 33-0 on the year, ranked No. 13 in the state at 182 pounds. He came into the season hoping he could limit his losses to five or fewer.

“I feel like I’m hitting my potential this year. My ceiling is always going to be higher but I’m getting toward where I want to be,” Dean said. “I would’ve never thought my season would’ve been as dominant as it has been. As the season’s gone on, I’m just beating everybody.”

The turning point for Dean was the Garrett Invitational a few weeks ago. He beat Norwell’s Hudson Kahn, another state-ranked wrestler, 4-3 in the 182-pound final. It opened his eyes to the kinds of things that were possible during the state series.

“He sees the big picture and he’s willing to strive for it. He runs on his own. He works out on his own. He does anything we ask, no questions asked,” coach Kevin Persley said. “He’s the kid that everybody wants on their team. If he had 14 of him, we may not be Crown Point or a Merrillville but we’d be on their heels.”

Dean likes to push the pace during matches. He’s not the kind of wrestler who will rack up points. He tends to win 7-5 or 5-3 more than he does 20-5. That doesn’t mean he’s any less dominant, though.

One example was 3-0 win over Morton’s Jacob Stepek in the Great Lakes Athletic Conference championship. Persley said Dean controlled the match more than the score would suggest.

“He’s a grinder. He’s a wear-you-out, look-to-score kind of guy,” Persley said. “He wins a lot of close matches but that’s by design. That’s his wrestling style.”

The offseason was more wrestling-oriented than Dean’s previous three summers. He also plays football. He used to spend those months on the gridiron while many of his opponents wrestled tournaments and trained.

This year, he spent time working both at Calumet College and with the Highland Wrestling Club. He got a mat in his basement for drilling at home. He entered and performed well at some of the regional and national tournaments he’s been missing.

He got into the weight room to get stronger, too.

Last year, Dean’s season ended at semistate with a first-round loss to Warsaw’s Jacob Linky at 170 pounds. Strength was a big factor in the match, Dean said, with Linky throwing him backward a few times.

“Every day after (football) practice, I was at the gym getting bigger. That’s why I had to bump up to 182,” he said. “(Linky) is freakishly strong. After that match, I was just like, ‘I can’t lose to strength no more. I can’t do that.’”

The level of competition goes up Saturday. The biggest hurdle will likely be Hobart’s Jacob Simpson. The two have never wrestled but the potential challenge excites Dean. He's got his sights on being the first Wolves wrestler with his name on the wall.

“My biggest goal since I was in eighth grade was to go to state. That’s what I’ve always wanted to do,” he said. “I only have one more year left and I need to get there.”

Hammond Central isn’t exactly a new program, but it has a lot of elements of a new program. Persley came over from Morton when the School City of Hammond consolidated. Former Hammond High, Clark and Gavit students use a new wrestling room. They lift in a weight room that still smells of new rubber mats and has big windows overlooking a still-under-construction football field.

Persley believes he and assistants Adam Johnston and Mike Corba have the things in place to build the kind of program they envision.

“It would be a huge disappointment (if Dean didn’t qualify for state) but I wouldn’t call it unsuccessful. Just to watch the growth in his character and the leader he’s becoming, this isn’t just about sports for us. We’re preparing these kids for life,” Persley said. “I wish we had one of those programs where it was state or bust, but in this community it’s not always just about winning.”

