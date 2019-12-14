MERRILLVILLE — Wrestling coaches preach heart, mental toughness and perseverance maybe more than those in any other sport.
So, when Hobart overcame a lineup riddled with injuries, late dual deficits and a strong list of opponents to go 5-0 at Saturday’s Tom Cameron Invitational at Merrillville, Brickies coach Jason Cook was content.
“If you (beat) Plymouth, if you beat West Lafayette Harrison, if you beat Merrillville, you’re doing a lot of things right because those are great programs, great coaches and really athletic kids,” Cook said. “If I’m looking across the mat at (Merrillville coach) David Maldonado and I’m winning any match, I’m proud of myself and proud of the guy we put on the mat.”
Hobart took a 41-30 win over the Pirates in the final dual of the day. The Brickies won seven matches by pin or tech nical fall.
Tyler Turley was 5-0 on the day, including a tech fall over Merrillville’s Elijah Sandridge.
“This week, I’ve really felt myself start to click a lot,” Turley said. “Things are starting to work again and I’m feeling a lot better.”
Harrison gave the Brickies a scare in the third round. Hobart led by three points late. Nathan Shammert got the pin on Tristian Vaughn with bonus points at 126 pounds. Hobart won 42-31.
“We’re banged up with late starts for some guys. It’s not easy out of the gates when not everybody’s in the gates at the same time,” Cook said.
Merrillville wasn’t immune to those necessary lineup changes, either.
Jason Streck weighed in at 205 pounds Saturday morning. He wrestled at both 220 and 285, going undefeated for the day.
“I’ve been trying to use my strength a lot and I just knew I had to work on my technique and get into position (wrestling at 285), not let them score on me, get my hips back and just get in my position,” Streck said. “I just want to provide the team as many points as possible, going wherever I need to be.”
Khris Walton was another undefeated Pirate, pinning all five of his opponents. Top position was the emphasis for the Merrillville 195 and 220-pounder.
“I can still work on a couple things, in my mind, but I did pretty decent today,” Walton said. “As a team, we just need to work on more positions, get some more guys experience and we should be pretty good.”
Merrillville finished 3-2 with losses to Hobart and Harrison.
Harrison was 4-1. Plymouth was 3-2. Kankakee Valley was 2-3. Highland was 1-4. . Morton was 0-5.