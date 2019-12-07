ST. JOHN — Mark Mummey’s been dealing with a stomach issue for about four months. It was an issue for Hobart’s 195-pound junior for most of Saturday’s Harvest Classic at Lake Central.
Mummey vomited immediately after an 8-5 overtime win over Highland’s Justin Bogner in the semifinals. He needed an injury timeout in his final match when he landed on Homewood-Flossmoor’s Haku Watson-Castro. The match was tied 5-5 at the time.
“It felt like I got stabbed. It hit my chest so hard and just knocked the wind out of me and I couldn’t breath,” Mummey said. “I thought my rib broke or something bad, but I just had to catch my breath.”
He did catch his breath and gutted his way through the last minute or so, beating Watson-Castro 10-7.
“There’s no point to stop. It’s four matches (in the tournament) and it’ll be over and done with after today. I’ll be fine tomorrow,” he said. “I’m a wrestler. I feel like it’s my priority to not give up, not quit. It won’t make a good example for everyone else if I stop trying.”
Mummey was one of four Brickies who won their respective weight classes. Hobart won the event as a team with 246 points. Penn finished second with 240, followed by the host Indians (231.5) and Portage (218.5).
Hobart sophomore Trevor Schamert was the 113-pound champ. He won a 6-5 match against Penn’s Ryan Purvis. Schamert had a major decision and two pins on the day.
“I wasn’t that strong (early) but I eventually picked later,” Schamert said. “I knew (the Purvis match) was going to be tough so I just stayed focused and used everything I know.”
Schmert and Purvis are ranked Nos. 4 and 5 in the E.C. Central semistate at 113 pounds by Indiana Mat.
Lake Central’s Johnny Cortez won one of the more dramatic final matches of the day at 106 pounds. He trailed River Forest’s Jeff Bailey 15-4 in the third period before igniting a fuse on the Lake Central bench with a pin with just three seconds on the clock.
“I was about to get teched and there was just that one mercy moment that I pinned him,” Cortez said. “I have no idea (how I did it), to be honest. It just happened so fast.”
Bradley Conrad, from Portage, was an unexpected winner at 132 pounds. He took a 7-6 decision over Penn’s Alex Slates.
“He cut down from 138 and 145, so I knew he was going to be a little bit bigger, a little bit stronger. I knew I had to out-think and out-technique him,” Conrad said. “I feel like it gives you a big mental step up (to win an early-season tournament). It gives you that confidence to know that you can beat these guys. Why not the next guy or the guy after that?”
Hanover Central 160-pounder Ryan Breedlove took home the first place medal with a quick pin of Brother Rice’s Tom Crane at 1:02. The gym exploded with the whistle.
“It was awesome. I was not expecting that big of a cheer,” Breedlove said.