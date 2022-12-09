Hobart, Illiana Christian girls make Region wrestling history

DYER — Isabella Rodriguez smiled and laughed through her bloody nose as she walked off the mat to be treated several times Thursday, even striking a quick pose for the benefit of her Hobart teammates at one point.

“I’ve been having nose bleeds recently but I’ve never had both of my (nostrils) at the same time like that,” Rodriguez said with a laugh. "It was difficult."

Rodriguez, a junior, didn’t get the win in her match against Rensselaer’s Audyn Northcutt but the moment was still significant for her and for the sport. The Brickies and Bombers were visiting Illiana Christian for what is believed to be the first-ever girls wrestling dual held in the Region.

The IHSAA Board of Directors approved girls wrestling as an “emerging sport” in the spring. It will fall under the governing body’s purview but won't be an officially sanctioned sport until 50% of member schools participate.

Vikings coach Matthew Vander Laan said he the other coaches put the duals together in less than a month after being contacted Hobart boys coach Jason Cook and officials from Rensselaer.

The bulk of the wrestlers on all teams are between 106 and 132 pounds, so “extra matches” that didn’t count toward team scores were included so that as many as possible could get some mat time. Each team had at least eight participants.

The Brickies won each of their duals, topping Illiana 42-24 and Rensselaer 36-24. The Bombers beat the Vikings 42-12.

“The fact that this happened makes it a success. It’s only upward from here,” Vander Laan said. “There are some girls in the state who are absolutely elite but that’s like 5% who’ve been doing it for a really long time. There’s a huge influx of new girls now.”

One of those new girls is Illiana sophomore Marissa Krause, who earned her first-ever pin in her second-ever match. She got Rensselaer’s Araceli Murillo in the second period. Krause called it “embarrassing” to be the center of attention with her arm raised by the official after the fall.

“I do it to have fun and learn something new, not just to win,” Krause said. “I’m always in a sport and I saw that you didn’t need any experience, so I was like ‘Let’s try wrestling.’ I actually love it. It’s a great environment.”

Krause was talking with Murillo throughout the match, even smiling and laughing at points.

“I was just saying that she’s doing a good job. If I poke her in the eye or something, I would say ‘Sorry.’ If she says, ‘Sorry,’ I’ll say ‘It’s OK,’” Krause said. “It’s such a new sport and we all know this is our first year, maybe our second year and it’s mostly seen as a guys' sport. We understand we’re all new at this.”

Hobart coach Tomas Westberg said girls told him that wrestling with boys was intimidating. The arrival of the girls program offered a new path.

“They enjoy just being with each other and learning together. They all have a lot of fun,” Westberg said. “It’s way different from coaching boys.”

Fun was the theme for the night.

Illiana 106-pounder Gabriella Costello was injured but still made her impact as the most vocal and visible cheerleader in the gym. Most of the athletes smiled and joked through competition and loudly encouraged teammates from just off the mat in a way not often seen in the boys sport.

“This has almost been like a sorority up to this point. A lot of these girls know each other, they see each other every weekend at these tournaments around the state,” Vander Laan said. “You feel like you’re part of something new and it’s growing. A lot of friendliness just naturally develops.”

