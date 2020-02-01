Host Crown Point in control at wrestling sectional

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He pinned Lake Central’s Isaiah Ponce at one minute, 30 seconds for the 132 title.

“I’m just trying to dominate as much as I can,” Mendez said. “I want to be the most dominant wrestler to ever leave Indiana, and I want to win a team state title with my team.”

Freshman Logan Frazier was another of Crown Point’s eight individual champs. The 113-pounder pinned LC’s Nam Doan late in the second period.

“I kind of came out slow and let him get to his position to get me down, but I knew I could get right back up and get the pin,” Frazier said. “I’m definitely at the level I want to be at. I really want to win a state title.”

Crown Point will send 11 wrestlers to the regional it will host next week.

Lowell’s Abel Verbeek avenged two close regular-season losses to Kankakee Valley’s Aiden Sneed, including in the Northwest Crossroads Conference meet final.

Verbeek won a 5-3 match with Sneed in the 170 final.

“It felt pretty good. It’s my senior season and I didn’t want to leave any loose ends,” Verbeek said. “I wanted to leave with all of my goals accomplished. If a guy beats you twice, that kind of makes it your goal to come back and beat him.”