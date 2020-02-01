Host Crown Point in control at wrestling sectional

CROWN POINT — Sectional championships aren’t taken for granted in Crown Point, but they’re not exactly celebrated, either.
The last five haven’t even been added to the metal banner on the wall of the Bulldogs’ gym. And now there’s a sixth year to paint.
Crown Point won its 18th consecutive sectional title Saturday, scoring 278 points. Lake Central was second with 239.
“It’s kind of like a stepping stone. Coach (Branden Lorek) congratulates us but that’s not the end goal. The end goal is a state title,” CP 138-pounder Nick Tattini said.
Tattini found his way to the top of the podium despite a slow start in his final match. Wheeler’s Damian Ruoff scored an early takedown, but the Crown Point sophomore came back and took a major decision 13-2.
“You’ve kind of got to know, even if he gets that first take down, the matches is still early on and anything can happen,” Tattini said.
It’s Tattini’s first individual sectional crown.
Bulldogs 132-pound sophomore Jesse Mendez has numerous state and national titles to his name. He’s ranked No. 1 in his class and is the heavy favorite in every match he wrestles.
“I don’t really overlook anybody. I think everybody has a chance at winning their matches and I can’t look over anybody in the sectional, regional or semistate,” Mendez said.
He pinned Lake Central’s Isaiah Ponce at one minute, 30 seconds for the 132 title.
“I’m just trying to dominate as much as I can,” Mendez said. “I want to be the most dominant wrestler to ever leave Indiana, and I want to win a team state title with my team.”
Freshman Logan Frazier was another of Crown Point’s eight individual champs. The 113-pounder pinned LC’s Nam Doan late in the second period.
“I kind of came out slow and let him get to his position to get me down, but I knew I could get right back up and get the pin,” Frazier said. “I’m definitely at the level I want to be at. I really want to win a state title.”
Crown Point will send 11 wrestlers to the regional it will host next week.
Lowell’s Abel Verbeek avenged two close regular-season losses to Kankakee Valley’s Aiden Sneed, including in the Northwest Crossroads Conference meet final.
Verbeek won a 5-3 match with Sneed in the 170 final.
“It felt pretty good. It’s my senior season and I didn’t want to leave any loose ends,” Verbeek said. “I wanted to leave with all of my goals accomplished. If a guy beats you twice, that kind of makes it your goal to come back and beat him.”
Lowell was third as a team with 174 points, followed by KV with 159, Hanover Central with 130.5, Wheeler with 101, Hebron scored 99 and Boone Grove had 59.