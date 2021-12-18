Host Crown Point wins Carnahan Invite over nationally ranked programs

Mendez walked off the mat disappointed he couldn’t score more points for his team against the No. 1 ranked 138-pound wrestler in Ohio’s top division.

“I wrestle every match like I’m wrestling for a world title, whether it’s a kid from Chesterton, Hobart, Portage or Elyria. I’m going to wrestle them like I’m going for a world title,” Mendez said.

St. Paris Graham, another Ohio school, finished third in the team scores.

Cruz held off the Falcons’ Zack Burroughs to win 6-5 in the 182-pound final. Burroughs, a Duke commit, is the No. 4 175-pounder in Ohio’s Division II Boro Fan rankings.

Cruz bumped up four weight classes over the last two seasons. He still thinks and wrestles like a smaller, speedier athlete. He used that to his advantage against Burroughs, tallying an important second-period takedown that swung the momentum of the match.

“I was telling myself that at these weights, kids don’t move their feet as much,” Cruz said. “If I get my motion going, move my feet and get him reacting to me, sooner or later something is going to be open. I trusted in my conditioning and my footwork and movement.”