Host Crown Point wins Carnahan Invite over nationally ranked programs

CROWN POINT — The Carnahan Memorial Invitational became one of the Midwest's premier high school wrestling tournaments Saturday, with some of the top teams from four states squaring off in Crown Point.
It was the host Bulldogs who controlled the meet, taking first in four weight classes and totaling 282 team points to win against a field that included nationally ranked teams from Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Illinois.
“I take pride in being from Indiana, a state that I don’t think gets enough credit. I hope today showed what we’re all about,” Crown Point junior Orlando Cruz said. “We deserve to be with those highly ranked states.”
Brownsburg finished second. The purple Bulldogs are No. 10, two spots ahead of the red ones in the latest national rankings. Brownsburg is No. 1 in the Indiana Mat Class 4A team rankings, also two spots better than Crown Point.
“We’re trying to prove ourselves. There’s a lot of good kids here, a lot of recognition can be given,” senior Jesse Mendez said. “We came to scrap.”
Mendez, a 3-time state champ ranked No. 1 at 138 pounds in Indiana, beat Elyria’s (Ohio) Nate Burnett 13-5 in the 138-pound championship match. He earned an escape and three takedowns in the third period to pull away, though the match was never really close.
Mendez walked off the mat disappointed he couldn’t score more points for his team against the No. 1 ranked 138-pound wrestler in Ohio’s top division.
“I wrestle every match like I’m wrestling for a world title, whether it’s a kid from Chesterton, Hobart, Portage or Elyria. I’m going to wrestle them like I’m going for a world title,” Mendez said.
St. Paris Graham, another Ohio school, finished third in the team scores.
Cruz held off the Falcons’ Zack Burroughs to win 6-5 in the 182-pound final. Burroughs, a Duke commit, is the No. 4 175-pounder in Ohio’s Division II Boro Fan rankings.
Cruz bumped up four weight classes over the last two seasons. He still thinks and wrestles like a smaller, speedier athlete. He used that to his advantage against Burroughs, tallying an important second-period takedown that swung the momentum of the match.
“I was telling myself that at these weights, kids don’t move their feet as much,” Cruz said. “If I get my motion going, move my feet and get him reacting to me, sooner or later something is going to be open. I trusted in my conditioning and my footwork and movement.”
Logan Frazier scored a key win over Brownsburg’s Braiden Haines in the 126-pound final. He jumped out to a 6-2 lead with a trio of first-period takedowns and never looked back, eventually winning 10-3.
“The past three years, this was just kind of an average tournament. Now we have four or five (nationally) ranked teams coming here. It’s just putting Crown Point on the map more and more each day," Frazier said.
Wheeler finished 12th, Hebron 13th and Hanover Central tied Guerin Catholic for 14th place as a team.