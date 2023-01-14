Host Lowell wins seven weights, takes NCC meet

LOWELL — There can be no doubt which team controlled the Northwest Crossroads Conference this season.

After Lowell went undefeated in NCC duals, the Red Devils won the conference round robin tournament Saturday with 247.5 points. That includes seven first-place finishers and two runners up.

“We wanted to take the conference championship from Hobart,” Lowell sophomore Broady Krause said. “We’ve been talking about it for a long time.”

Hobart was second with 236.5, followed by Kankakee Valley with 190, Highland with 166.5, Munster with 147 and Andrean with 56.

Krause was the 106-pound champ with two pins, two forfeited victories and a 7-4 decision over Highland’s Angel Ramirez. Krause avenged an early season loss to Hobart’s Xavian Tijerina in the final match of the day, earning the fall in only one minute, eight seconds.

He took home the blue ribbon at last year’s NCC meet, too, but only by default. He was the only 106-pounder in that bracket. This one means a little more.

“(Last year) wasn’t that much fun,” he said. “I feel a lot more confident now. Last year, I was brand new and this year I’ve gotten a lot better just in general."

Dominic Brown gave Lowell another champion at 120 pounds, tallying four pins and a 5-1 win over the Brickies’ Daniel Mata.

“It’s just another step on the way down that road to state," Brown said. “It’s a good accomplishment but tomorrow I’ve got to be back in the room, back after it.”

Brown’s family moved to Lowell from Whiting. Despite not being around the Red Devils long, he said it wasn’t lost on him how important a conference title was to the program.

“It’s a big deal, a big milestone,” he said. “We want to be sectional, regional champs. It starts here.”

Kankakee Valley’s Caleb Solomey missed last year’s conference meet after being contact traced for Covid-19. As a freshman, he ran into a tough draw. So, this was his first NCC title.

Solomey won four matches by fall, only once going into the second period. Andrean didn’t have a 145 pounder to give him a fifth.

“It’s pretty big. We’re going to see a lot of these guys in our sectional so seedings really matter,” he said. “I’m ready to go (for the postseason).”

Bastaic's busy weekend

Highland freshman Aleksandra Bastaic woke up Saturday morning with an Indiana High School Girls Wrestling state championship that was less than 12 hours old. It was about midnight when she got home from Mooresville and went to sleep.

“It was one of my dreams (to win state). Now I want to keep going,” Bastaic said. “I always want to achieve higher and do better.”

It was tough but she still made the bus to Lowell. The struggle wasn’t through, though. She didn’t quite make weight and had to do some extra running. Bastaic finally got on track and went 3-2 to earn a third-place ribbon.

“I was like ‘If I don’t make (weight), then I don’t wrestle.’ But I wanted to wrestle this one,” Bastaic said. “You do what you’ve got to do.”

PHOTOS: Crown Point hosts Mt. Carmel (Chicago) in wrestling web-galleryhtmlcode web-galleryhtmlcode Mt. Carmel vs. Crown Point dual wrestling meet Mt. Carmel vs. Crown Point dual wrestling meet Mt. Carmel vs. Crown Point dual wrestling meet Mt. Carmel vs. Crown Point dual wrestling meet Mt. Carmel vs. Crown Point dual wrestling meet Mt. Carmel vs. Crown Point dual wrestling meet Mt. Carmel vs. Crown Point dual wrestling meet Mt. Carmel vs. Crown Point dual wrestling meet Mt. Carmel vs. Crown Point dual wrestling meet