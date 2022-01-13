Illiana Christian’s Faith Vander Laan confident heading into state meet

DYER — Faith Vander Laan is a wrestler. It’s easy to see in her demeanor and the way she talks about the sport that she’s serious about it.
The Illiana Christian senior will give opponents one last look at that on Friday at the IHSGW state finals in Kokomo.
“She’s a very determined young lady. Whatever she puts her mind to, she’s just like a dog with a bone that chews on it forever until she gets everything off of it,” coach Dean Bosman said.
Vander Laan, ranked No. 4 in the state, won the 113-pound B bracket at the IHSGW regional at Maconaquah last week. She took a 10-7 decision over North Miami’s Aubrey Burns in the final match with a near fall in the second period. En route to that final, Vander Laan earned three first period pins, including two in the first minute.
She’ll take her 21-2 record into the state finals.
Two of those wins came over Samera Henson from Hamilton Heights and Columbia City’s Alexes Spaulding. That pair will wrestle to meet Vander Laan in the second round Friday. She has a bye in the first.
West Vigo’s Torieonna Buchanan will likely be waiting in the semifinal round. Buchanan is the top-ranked 113-pounder in Indiana and already has three state championships.
“Hypothetically, I’ll go out there and have a great match with her but I’ll probably lose. I’m not going to lie,” Vander Laan said. “That’ll drop me down to the third-place match and I’m going to win that one.”
Despite that outlook, Vander Laan’s confidence grew this season after she won girls tournaments at Northview, Penn and New Palestine. She won events at Penn and Lebanon last year and has multiple wins over state-ranked wrestlers.
“I know where I stand. I started this only four years ago and I’m right with girls who have been doing it since they were like 5,” she said. “I believe in my coachability. I believe in my training. I believe in my training partners. I know what I’m capable of.”
Some of that training has come from her dad, Matthew Vander Laan. He coaches the Vikings girls team, which has grown to eight members this season.
Teammate Grace Goodfellow will be joining Vander Laan at the state finals after finishing third at the regional. It’s Goodfellow’s first season in the sport and she’s not alone in that at Illiana.
Vander Laan’s success has helped grow the girls side of the sport at a school where some officials and parents were hesitant to see it.
“We’re a Christian school. All these boys were taught ‘You don’t touch girls, period. If you hold their hand, that’s about as far as it’s going to go.’ Body contact is not something that our community is very happy with. There are too many connotations and brains always go to the wrong place,” Bosman said. “Faith has been around long enough that the girls in the grade schools see and look up to her so there’s a train. They can see that it’s OK and it’s accepted.”
She never actively recruited the hallways, but when classmates asked her about the sport, Vander Laan was happy to encourage them to come to practice. She wishes she'd done so earlier.
Vander Laan got into wrestling after spending her youth in Jiu Jitsu tournaments. That background has helped her on the mat but she admits there was an adjustment to be made in the transition. Jiu Jitsu is a ground sport with competitors spending a lot of time on their backs, which is the last place a wrestler wants to be.
“It really helped me get the instinct on where to move my hips, how to do takedowns. I probably wouldn’t have tried wrestling if I didn’t do Jiu Jitsu,” Vander Laan said. “My freshman year there was definitely a roadblock because I felt comfortable on my back. I had to relearn that that was not a good spot to be at but it wasn’t extremely difficult to get over.”
Bosman said she’s evolved into a much better wrestler over the last four years. Part of that was understanding how to separate the two sports.
“She’s learned what she can take from each into the other world,” Bosman said.
The reality that high school wrestling is almost over hasn’t fully hit Vander Laan, yet, she said. After girls state, she will compete in the IHSAA state series. But she won’t wrestle in college, where she plans to study to be a physical therapist.
So, making the podium this week is important. Vander Laan won the frosh-sophomore state title two years ago. She has fifth- and seventh-place finishes at state on her resume from the last two seasons. This year, the aim is to move up two more spots to third.
“I’ve increased by two places every year. If I do that again or better, I’ll be pretty satisfied,” she said. “I want to have a good time. I want to make sure (Goodfellow) has a good time. I want to be satisfied with how I compete. I want to fight well. I want to fight clean. I just want to leave it all out there.”