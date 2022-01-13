Illiana Christian’s Faith Vander Laan confident heading into state meet

“We’re a Christian school. All these boys were taught ‘You don’t touch girls, period. If you hold their hand, that’s about as far as it’s going to go.’ Body contact is not something that our community is very happy with. There are too many connotations and brains always go to the wrong place,” Bosman said. “Faith has been around long enough that the girls in the grade schools see and look up to her so there’s a train. They can see that it’s OK and it’s accepted.”

She never actively recruited the hallways, but when classmates asked her about the sport, Vander Laan was happy to encourage them to come to practice. She wishes she'd done so earlier.

Vander Laan got into wrestling after spending her youth in Jiu Jitsu tournaments. That background has helped her on the mat but she admits there was an adjustment to be made in the transition. Jiu Jitsu is a ground sport with competitors spending a lot of time on their backs, which is the last place a wrestler wants to be.