Lake Central cruises at Calumet's Fall Brawl season opener

CALUMET TOWNSHIP — Lake Central opened the season just about exactly as it hoped.

The Indians rolled through the Rolland C. Beckham Fall Brawl on Saturday at Calumet, winning all five duals convincingly.

“We’re just trying to set the tone, to let everyone know that we’re not here to just play patty cake,” junior Carlos Perez said. “If guys see other guys winning, that’s what starts the fire.”

Lake Central beat Illiana Christian 84-0, Bishop Noll 78-6, Hammond Central 68-6, Tippecanoe Valley 63-15 and McCutcheon 59-15 to take the team trophy back to St. John.

Individually, junior Mason Jones won all five of his matches at 106 pounds, earning three pins. Like most of the Indians, his aim for the day was just to get in some competitive mat time against a live opponent.

He was the highest-ranked wrestler in his class, but McCutcheon and Glenn offered good opponents.

“Today was just to make sure I’m feeling strong and fast at 106, making sure the cut isn’t hurting me or taking away from my ability to wrestle,” Jones said. “I just kind of wanted to test myself today.”

Perez is a 145-pound transfer from Mount Carmel. He spent the day working on some moves that he’d been struggling to hit in practice. He finished the day 5-0. It’s the type of day he expects to repeat as the season goes on.

“I really think I can go far, maybe win state," Perez said. “I really don’t think there’s anyone in my weight (who can beat me).”

Chase Kasprzak followed Perez with wins in each 152-pound match. The junior admitted he was a little gassed toward the end of the first match. He came together after that and was happy with his overall performance.

“After that, I started rolling and was better and better each match,” Kasprzak said.

He said the team, especially the underclassmen, could only benefit from some early success.

“I think this was a good confidence booster. It gives us high hope for the rest of the season,” Kasprzak said. “We’re starting up here now.”

Lake Central was able to get some of those first-time varsity wrestlers into action. Most tallied at least a win or two.

“It’s really important to have this first tournament just to get everyone to know what it feels like to be on the mats with these higher-level guys,” Jones said. “Coming in here and seeing what this atmosphere is like, I think that’s really important.”

Among the other local teams, the host Warriors were 3-2. Munster and Hammond Central were 2-3. Whiting and Illiana Christian were each 1-4. Bishop Noll was 0-5.

