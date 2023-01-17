Lake Central’s Elly Janovsky tops IHSGW podium for first time

ST. JOHN — Elly Janovsky finished fourth at last year’s Indiana High School Girls Wrestling state championship, losing in the 152-pound third place match in sudden victory 2-0 to East Side’s Timmery Hunter. She was second in the same class the year before.

That wasn’t good enough for the Lake Central junior, so she did something different to prepare for this season. On the mat since she was eight years old, Janovsky never wrestled freestyle despite her father and coach Larry Janovsky’s suggestion that it could improve her shots and wrestling on her feet. She gave in this past summer.

“She did it. She loved it and her wrestling just shot off,” Larry Janovsky said. “She’s finally just maturing. She turns 16 next month and she’s wrestling against 17 and 18-year-olds as a 15-year-old."

The difference was clear last week, as Janovsky became the IHSGW 145-pound state champion in Mooresville with a 4-0 decision over Ally Zuckschwerdt of Madison Consolidated in the final.

“I just wanted to win state this year. I’ve never won state before,” she said.

Janovsky was the favorite in the bracket, going in with a 34-1 record that included 33 pins. She had wins over nine ranked wrestlers, including eight by fall. The other was a 15-0 technical fall over North Montgomery’s Hailey Kunz.

Her draw at state was a favorable one, too.

She opened with Rochester’s Lily Watson, ranked No. 15 in the class. Janovsky pinned her in the second period. She didn’t see an opponent ranked higher than No. 10 in the state until the semifinals, where she pinned Ben Davis’s Somto Michael-Igbo in a minute and five seconds. She pinned Michael-Igbo in 22 seconds earlier this season.

Olivia Bohde, from New Haven, is the No. 2 ranked 145-pounder. Janovsky never got to wrestle Bohde, as she was upset by Zuckschwerdt in the semifinals.

She cruised through the IHSGW regional last week, as well, earning five pins. Only Crown Point’s Amelia Westfall gave her a serious challenge.

“It was a pretty easy day. My last match (with Westfall) made it to the third period but I was pretty dominant the whole time,” Janovsky said of the regional.

Most of this season, Janovsky was No. 1 on IndianaMat’s state rankings. That affects the way opponents approach her on the mat. Sometimes, they’ll try to lock up early and slow the match’s action. Other times, they’ll run from her.

“At regionals, no one was really challenging her. That frustrates her and makes her wrestle in a way that she shouldn’t. She’ll get too aggressive, take a few more chances when she’s not scoring,” Larry Janovsky said. “My focus with her is to just be patient. The goal is to win the match. It doesn’t matter if you pin the girl in 40 seconds or if you tech (fall) them, you’ve just got to win.”

Some wrestlers see Janovsky as a challenge and throw caution away, trying risky shots in unexpected moments.

“It definitely makes me a little more nervous that I’m expected to win,” she said. “I’m taking every match like they’re going to try something crazy. I’ve got to be careful and not get impatient and try to pin them right away, just work my stuff.”

That’s what she did Friday.

“(A state title) would mean a lot. It’s everything I’ve worked for for pretty much my whole life,” Elly Janovsky said before state.

Highland freshman takes 126 title

Aleksandra Bastaic was the area’s other state champion. The Highland freshman won a 7-0 decision over Rochester’s Jaydn Geller in the 126-final.

Bastaic won each of her other three matches by fall, two in the first period. She said her experience was the difference against opponents who are newer to the sport.

Girls wrestling has seen an explosion in popularity in Indiana since the IHSAA designated it an “emerging sport” last year.

“Those girls are getting there. Some of them are super good. I guess it just matters how much mat time you have,” Bastaic said. “I knew some things that probably the other girls just didn’t.”

Bastaic will wrestle in the IHSAA sectional for the Trojans Saturday.

“I want to try to make it past regionals,” she said. “There’s just these little things to fine tune.”

LC’s Cortez among other local placers

Lake Central’s Kirsten Cortez was second at 98 pounds, followed by Griffith’s Paola Villaruel. Lowell’s Aaliyah Brown was sixth.

Merrillville’s Joy Cantu was fourth at 106 and the Red Devils Devyn Moore was third at 113.

Penn was the team champion with 61 points. Lake Central turned in the top score of any Region team, finishing seventh with 46 points.

*Local IHSGW state qualifiers

Andrean – Jackson Grubbs (160)

Boone Grove – Madison Sims (120)

Crown Point – Amelia Westfall (145)

Griffith – Paola Villarruel (98)

Hanover Central – Kylie Benoit (113), Jordane Neal (120)

Highland – Aleksandra Bastaic (126)

Hobart – Joanna Cantu (106), Kierys Click (152)

Lake Central – Kirsten Cortez (98), Amayah Myszak (132), Elly Janovsky (145)

Lowell – Aaliyah Brown (98), Devyn Moore (113)

Merrillville – Joy Cantu (106), Kayliyah Brown (132), Charisma Lawrence (138), Sincere Peterson (138), Amiria Galburth (160)

Portage – Madisyn Mikels (106), Kaylee Bunton (113), Deanna Robinson (182)

Valparaiso – Laila Collins (195)

