LaPorte's Ashton Jackson adds another DAC title; CP is team champ

Bulldogs 106-pound freshman Gavin Jendreas took a 20-5 technical fall in the final with Portage’s E’Shawn Tolbert. Jendreas pinned Tolbert at the Traicoff Memorial at Calumet last month and said he knew he was better on his feet.

“He was tougher on bottom this time. He was fighting my wing off a lot so I just kept it on my feet,” Jendreas said. “It’s cool (to win a conference championship), but my main goal is to go get that state title and win it the next four years.”

Jendreas wrestled the last match in Crown Point’s win over Brownsburg in the IHSWCA Team State final. He lost a 14-10 decision to Jake Hockaday but kept it close enough for the team to win by the slimmest possible margin. He said he thinks about the chance to see Hockaday again at state several times a day.

“We definitely want to win (the DAC) but it may not really be at the top of our list of goals,” Jendreas said. “We want to win everything we go to.”

Crown Point's Will Clark continued his back-and-forth with Chesterton’s Gage DeMarco at 195 pounds, winning 10-5. Clark is several inches taller with a longer reach than DeMarco, who’s stockier and stronger.