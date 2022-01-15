LaPorte's Ashton Jackson adds another DAC title; CP is team champ

MERRILLVILLE — Ashton Jackson remembers losing a few matches to Lake Central’s Johnny Cortez as a freshman. The LaPorte junior used those losses as motivation as he worked toward winning a 106-pound state title last season.
Jackson still hasn’t lost to Cortez since ninth grade. The two met in the 113-pound final of the Duneland Athletic Conference title Saturday at Merrillville and the result was the same it’s been over the last two years. Jackson won a 10-2 major decision.
“It’s been nice to be able to close that gap and get some of those wins back,” Jackson said. “Getting beat by kids that are bigger and better pushes you.”
Jackson said he’s felt the target that comes with winning a state championship this season. He knows opponents are always coming with their best but said he’s a better wrestler than he was when he earned that ring.
“I love people gunning for me. It’s fun. I love the challenge,” he said. “It sounds a little corny, but I genuinely love the grind.”
Crown Point ran away with the team title, finishing with 306.5 points. The Bulldogs won 10 individual championships. The host Pirates were second with 183, followed by Portage (148) and Lake Central (147).
Bulldogs 106-pound freshman Gavin Jendreas took a 20-5 technical fall in the final with Portage’s E’Shawn Tolbert. Jendreas pinned Tolbert at the Traicoff Memorial at Calumet last month and said he knew he was better on his feet.
“He was tougher on bottom this time. He was fighting my wing off a lot so I just kept it on my feet,” Jendreas said. “It’s cool (to win a conference championship), but my main goal is to go get that state title and win it the next four years.”
Jendreas wrestled the last match in Crown Point’s win over Brownsburg in the IHSWCA Team State final. He lost a 14-10 decision to Jake Hockaday but kept it close enough for the team to win by the slimmest possible margin. He said he thinks about the chance to see Hockaday again at state several times a day.
“We definitely want to win (the DAC) but it may not really be at the top of our list of goals,” Jendreas said. “We want to win everything we go to.”
Crown Point's Will Clark continued his back-and-forth with Chesterton’s Gage DeMarco at 195 pounds, winning 10-5. Clark is several inches taller with a longer reach than DeMarco, who’s stockier and stronger.
The pair wrestled four times over the last two seasons. DeMarco got the last one at the Al Smith Invitational at Mishawaka in December.
“Every time we wrestle it’s always a great fight,” Clark said. “I have try a little harder to stop his shots but I just usually go out there and try to have confidence in myself to win.”
Aidan Torres won a major decision against Crown Point’s Nick Tattini in the 145-pound final, winning 9-1. The Chesterton senior is only a couple matches removed from a COVID-19 quarantine spent training alone.
He missed the Al Smith event.
“The worst part was not being able to practice and keep my condition up at home. I did what I could, running a little bit there and there,” Torres said. “I haven’t had a really hard match until (today). That was a tough match. Seeing that I got a little tired after that is going to drive me to push a little harder in practice. I may not be ready for state right now but by the time sectionals come, I’ll be ready.”
Girls state
A handful of Region athletes made the podium at the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling state finals Friday in Kokomo.
In the 98-pound third-place match, Griffith’s Paola Villarruel pinned Lake Central’s Kirsten Cortez in the first period.
Other area placers include Merrillville’s Joy Cantu, third at 106; Illiana Christian's Faith Vander Laan, fourth at 113; Lake Central’s Elly Janovsky, fourth at 152; and Calumet’s Angelina Stankus, fifth at 250.
River Forest wins GSSC
River Forest was first in the Greater South Shore Conference meet at Calumet, winning four individual titles and finishing with 284.5 points. Hanover Central and Hebron tied for second with 223.
Ingots 106-pounder Jeffrey Bailey pinned Griffith’s Villarruel in the first period of that final.