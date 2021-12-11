Luck of the Irish? Not this time as Crown Point rolls past Cathedral

CALUMET TOWNSHIP — Crown Point coaches talked to their team in the hallway before the championship round of the Chris Traicoff Memorial tournament Saturday at Calumet.
The Bulldogs were facing Cathedral, a team that has had their number for the last few years.
Last season, the Irish won a dual against Crown Point at Portage on tie-breaking criteria.
“We didn’t take that too well,” junior Cody Goodwin said. “We wanted to make a change.”
The Bulldogs also came into the day ranked No. 1 in the Indiana Mat poll. Cathedral was No. 5. Crown Point won the match 44-25, finishing the day winning all five of its duals.
One of the biggest wins came from Duke commit Nick Tattini. The senior is ranked No. 11 at 145 pounds. He was tied 2-2 with the Irish’s Dillon Graham after two periods. Graham is ranked No. 4 in the weight class.
“Coach (Branden Lorek) always preaches that in the third period, most guys can fade off. They can go hard in the first and the second,” Tattini said. “I was watching him all day, trying to pick up on his tendencies. I knew that if I picked up on those, I’d be able to get the win.”
Graham’s arm slipped a bit in that final frame and Tattini pounced, getting a quick reversal and winning 5-2. Tattini wore both a smile and a trail of blood from his right eye as he walked off the mat.
“Cathedral has been a powerhouse for the last four, five years. Every year we have a chance at them,” Tattini said. “This is going to be a big win.”
At the conclusion of another important match, an energized Goodwin jumped into a pool of teammates and screamed after the official held up his hand. He pinned his Cathedral opponent at 160 pounds. It was the third consecutive pin for Crown Point at the time.
“We’ve got to be every team we come across from now until state if we want to keep that No. 1 spot,” Goodwin said. “The work we put in in the room, we better be confident. The amount we train and how hard we train, we better be confident.”
Junior Sam Goin had three pins in his three matches wrestling at 152 pounds, including one in 53 seconds against Cathedral’s Max McGinley. Goin’s other two wins were forfeits.
“We always lose to Cathedral so I was ready to wrestle. I wanted to wrestle so bad. I couldn’t wait,” Goin said. “It was our turn to be the big dogs and come out on top finally.”
In the 16-team field, other local teams included fourth-place Portage (2-3), 10th-place Valparaiso (3-2), 11th-place Calumet (2-3), 12th-place Hammond Central (1-4), 13th-place Hanover Central (3-2), 14th-place Lowell (2-3) and 16th-place Lake Station (0-5).