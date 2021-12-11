Luck of the Irish? Not this time as Crown Point rolls past Cathedral

CALUMET TOWNSHIP — Crown Point coaches talked to their team in the hallway before the championship round of the Chris Traicoff Memorial tournament Saturday at Calumet.

The Bulldogs were facing Cathedral, a team that has had their number for the last few years.

Last season, the Irish won a dual against Crown Point at Portage on tie-breaking criteria.

“We didn’t take that too well,” junior Cody Goodwin said. “We wanted to make a change.”

The Bulldogs also came into the day ranked No. 1 in the Indiana Mat poll. Cathedral was No. 5. Crown Point won the match 44-25, finishing the day winning all five of its duals.

One of the biggest wins came from Duke commit Nick Tattini. The senior is ranked No. 11 at 145 pounds. He was tied 2-2 with the Irish’s Dillon Graham after two periods. Graham is ranked No. 4 in the weight class.

“Coach (Branden Lorek) always preaches that in the third period, most guys can fade off. They can go hard in the first and the second,” Tattini said. “I was watching him all day, trying to pick up on his tendencies. I knew that if I picked up on those, I’d be able to get the win.”