CEDAR LAKE — Merrillville coach David Maldonado is part of the past and present in Northwest Indiana wrestling circles. He’s one of more than 30 Maldonados who have placed in the state finals in wrestling.
Maldonado, 42, is passing that knowledge onto his son, nephew and Pirate wrestlers, and he took charge on Saturday at the Lake County tourney. After the 126-pound bout, coach Maldonado gathered his charges around him on the bleachers just off the mat at Hanover Central.
He thought his wrestlers were getting a bit lackadaisical.
“They were having little mental lapses where we weren’t finishing a high-crotch or a single-leg position like we should,” he said. “We were stopping in the middle position instead of driving through the position. I huddled them up and just said, ‘We just can’t be lazy in positions, and we’ve got to continue to move. … We’re going to continue to lose these matches if we don’t pick it up.’”
Collectively, the Pirates took note and finished the day with five champions and four runner-ups on the way to winning the title with 327 points. Lake Central was second with 275.5 points and three champs.
One of Merrillville’s champs was junior Jacob Maldonado, David’s son, who won an exhausting 4-2 overtime match over Lowell junior Shawn Hollis at 145.
“I know if I can keep it close, I can find something at the end,” Jacob Maldonado said. “I knew I had to get a takedown. The quicker, the better.”
Jacob said it’s fun wrestling with his cousin, Juan, who was runner-up at 126, and for his dad.
“We’re pretty much brothers,” Jacob said. “We’ve been wrestling together for a long time so it’s always fun wrestling with him. This is his last year, so we’re trying to make the most of it.”
Coach Maldonado enjoys coaching his son.
“It’s one of those experiences that you go through in life,” he said. “For every dad, it’s kind of one of those things where you hope you can build that type of relationship with your son. People always ask me, ‘Is it hard coaching your son?’ No, it’s not because he’s a hard-working kid — in the classroom, on the soccer field, on the wrestling mat. He made the all-district soccer team as a junior. He works really hard, and it’s good to see him get the reward here a little bit.”
David was a state champ in 1993 at E.C. at 130, a runner-up in ‘94 at 140 and went on to wrestle at Iowa State. There will be more Maldonados on the mat with son, David, in eighth grade and Matthew, in sixth grade.
Other champs for Merrillville were senior Martin Cruz (113), junior Khris Walton (182), senior Seyi Ankinwumi (195) and senior Drew Bailey (220). Juan Maldonado, sophomore Malik Hall (106), junior Anthony Rivera (138) and sophomore Jason Streck (170) were all runner-ups.
“We pride ourselves in hard work and dedication,” Cruz said. “We push each other everyday, and we hold each other accountable everyday.”