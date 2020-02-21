Mendez leads Crown Point contingent into state quarterfinals

Jesse Mendez is eyeing another state title, but he was also busy consulting with his Crown Point teammates during Friday's first round of the state finals.

Mendez, who won the 126-pound state title last year as a freshman, pinned Brody Arthur of Oak Hill in 50 seconds at 132 to advance to Saturday's quarterfinals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Bulldogs advanced six wrestlers to the quarterfinals, and coach Branden Lorek said Mendez's words of encouragement were important to teammates.

"Jesse was in the tunnel talking to some guys," Lorek said. "If they were nervous, he just reminded them what they are capable of doing and how hard they have trained. To have someone like Jesse is invaluable. No coach can give that kind of experience."

Stephen Roberson and Nolan Hollendonner also advanced via fall for the Bulldogs. Roberson pinned Camren Toole of Lebanon in 3:11 at 126, while Hollendonner won by fall in 4:25 over Tytus Morrisett of Eastern (Greentown) at 160.

"I wasn't surprised with the all three (pins), Lorek said. "Roberson and Mendez are confident on top. Hollendonner did his later in the match, but he found the confidence to go on top."