Merrillville wins four classes en route to Lake County title

Cortez had two pins earlier in the bracket.

Munster made a statement as a program, moving well up the team score list compared to its recent history in the event. The Mustangs were fourth with 142.5 points.

At 120 pounds, sophomore Chris Bohn cruised through the bracket with four first-period pins, including one in the final over Merrillville’s Nasir Christion.

Bohn’s record is 26-0 this season.

“I just wrestled my hardest,” Bohn said. “The main person I was looking forward to wrestling was (Christion). I think it was pretty cool I was able to beat him because he’s someone I’m going to see at my sectional and regional. It’s important that I was able to win for when the state series comes around.”

The Mustangs got another first-place finish from Gabriel Tienstra, who spent most of his day wrestling with a hand injury. He said he thought he dislocated his thumb but trainers told him it may be a small fracture.

Tienstra won a 3-1 decision over River Forest’s Alejandro Ramirez in the 132-pound final.