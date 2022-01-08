Merrillville wins four classes en route to Lake County title

CEDAR LAKE — David Maldonado doesn’t really consider the person he’s shaking hands with before a match. He just goes to work.
The Merrillville junior was up 7-2 in the second period of his final of the Lake County Championship when he pinned Calumet’s Robert Frazier Saturday at Hanover Central. It was his fourth win by fall on the day.
“I don’t want to say that I don’t care who I wrestle, but it’s the same mentality going into every match: Just wrestle hard, wrestle tough and stick to my positions,” he said. “Seedings, rankings, for me that’s just numbers. You can have a tournament all laid out on paper but at the end of the day you’ve got to wrestle the matches.”
Merrillville won the tournament with 269.5 team points. The Pirates won four weight classes and finished second in four others.
“It’s a lot easier when you’ve got a lot of your guys in the finals. It’s a lot easier to compete when your team is right there,” Maldonado said.
Lake Central was second with 219.5. Indians 113-pound senior Johnny Cortez, a decorated wrestler, won his first Lake County title with a 20-5 technical fall over Merrillville freshman Matthew Maldonado.
“I could see (Matthew Maldonado) had a lot of heart. I could feel his energy and that he wanted to win. It motivated me to keep going,” Cortez said. “I just wanted to wrestle a really good kid today and I thought he did that."
Cortez had two pins earlier in the bracket.
Munster made a statement as a program, moving well up the team score list compared to its recent history in the event. The Mustangs were fourth with 142.5 points.
At 120 pounds, sophomore Chris Bohn cruised through the bracket with four first-period pins, including one in the final over Merrillville’s Nasir Christion.
Bohn’s record is 26-0 this season.
“I just wrestled my hardest,” Bohn said. “The main person I was looking forward to wrestling was (Christion). I think it was pretty cool I was able to beat him because he’s someone I’m going to see at my sectional and regional. It’s important that I was able to win for when the state series comes around.”
The Mustangs got another first-place finish from Gabriel Tienstra, who spent most of his day wrestling with a hand injury. He said he thought he dislocated his thumb but trainers told him it may be a small fracture.
Tienstra won a 3-1 decision over River Forest’s Alejandro Ramirez in the 132-pound final.
“I learned a lot of technique in one match in how to adjust without my right arm because that’s my dominant arm. I was just using the left side of my body,” he said. “It’s just another obstacle. If I look at it as a problem, it’s going to be a problem the rest of the year. My immediate reaction was, ‘This is going to be nothing. I’m just going to train hard and work better with my left side. I’m not going to let it get in my way.’”
The Ingots were the third-place team with 151 points. Jeff Bailey was the only champion from River Forest, winning his third Lake County title with a 13-0 major decision over Lake Central’s Mason Jones in the 106-pound final. He had two quick pins in his earlier matches.
Bailey is ranked No. 2 in his class in the state. He’s twice qualified for the state meet but isn’t happy that he doesn’t yet own a ring.
“It’s cool (to win this tournament). My mom likes it. But I’ve got my eyes on one thing: A state title and then wrestling at the next level,” Bailey said. “I care about my family and God, but that’s all I really care about wrestling-wise.”