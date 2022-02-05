Merrillville wrestlers make it four straight regional titles

HOBART — The whole gym knew where the Merrillville wrestlers were sitting during the finals of the Hobart Regional Saturday.

The Pirates gestured to teammates from the mat and that enthusiasm was reciprocated from the bleachers.

“It’s very motivating to me,” junior Lucas Clement said. “Hearing my team and seeing my team win is very big for me. It gets me going and makes me want to wrestle mean.”

As Clement stepped to the top of the podium after winning the 138-pound title, teammates chanted his name. He was one of five Pirates to win their weight class as Merrillville won its fourth consecutive team regional championship.

They finished with 198.5 team points and will send 11 to the EC Central Semistate next week. The host Brickies were second with 171, followed by Portage with 147.

“I like doing this for (coach David Maldonado). He’s spent so much time with us. He really does so much for our team,” Clement said. “We owe it to him to win this.”

Clement pinned Portage’s Tive Delgado in the second period of the 138-pound final. The two didn’t wrestle when the teams met for a dual during the regular season, with Clement bumping up to 145 pounds that day. It was their first time together on the mat.

“I was expecting a way harder match. I go out to wrestle hard and I like those big matches. I honestly thought (Delgado) was going to be tougher,” he said. “I saw him wrestle earlier today and I know he goes out pretty hard, but I was expecting more. I thought I was going to get a six-minute match.”

The next biggest cheering section was probably the Hobart parents. The Brickies won four finals and advance 10 to semistate.

Hobart wore “SB” patches on their singlets in honor of coach Steve Balash, who died this week. He was a three-sport coach for 50 years. Senior Jacob Simpson, who wrestled and played football under Balash, said Hobart coaches revealed the patches to the team Friday.

“It means more than the regionals and the state series,” Simpson said. “Even when I was younger I would come up and mess around with (Balash), so this means a lot.”

Simpson won his third regional title at 182 pounds with a 10-0 major decision over Hammond Central’s Demetrus Dean.

“I think this one probably means the most because it’s my senior year but it’s still just a step along the way,” he said.

Another Brickies senior, Trevor Schammert, also won his third regional championship. He was up 15-0 before he pinned Merrillville’s Matthew Maldonado late in the third period. The two wrestled at the Al Smith Invite during the regular season with a similar result.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be easy. He’s a tough wrestler, but I was just going off of that last match,” Schammert said. “(Winning) just shows all the hard work I’ve put in through the years. I know I haven’t gotten to my goal, yet, but it will eventually pay off. Hopefully, that’s this year.”

The day’s closest final was at 145 pounds, where Portage’s Manolo Hood and Merrillville’s Adrian Pellot were still scoreless late in the second period. Pellot was ahead 1-0 when Hood earned a reversal with about 10 seconds left to get a 2-1 win.

Hood beat Pellot 5-1 at the Duneland Athletic Conference Meet.

“He had a motor and he wanted to get back at me for DAC. He came out hard and I expected him to,” Hood said. “I had expectations that I was at least going to get a major because I broke him the first time we wrestled. I’m going to go in the room and make sure I fix the mistakes and make sure it won’t be this close again.”

Portage will have nine wrestlers at semistate.

Other individual winners were River Forest’s Jeffrey Bailey at 106, Munster’s Christopher Bohn at 120, Merrillville’s David Maldonado at 126 and Ruben Padilla at 132, Aidan Costello of Hobart at 152, Caleb Carter of Merrillville at 160, Highland's Jesse Herrera at 170, Justin Sawyer of Hobart at 195, Portage’s Corey Hill at 220 and Merrilliville’s Theo Sparks at 285.

