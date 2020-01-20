Munster sophomore Trinity Malave had just won the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling state title at 113 pounds. Standing atop the podium, she asked the other medal winners to embrace for a picture.
It’s something she’s been doing for a while now, but it took on extra significance last Friday.
“I just have such respect for these females. They are in a sport where it is male-dominant and there’s a lot of adversity that comes with that. Just lacing up your shoes and going onto a mat is an accomplishment in itself,” Malave said. “I wouldn’t have been able to do what I did if it wasn’t for them.”
Malave was one of two Region wrestlers to come back from Kokomo with a first-place medal. Highland junior Leah Bishop won the 138 title. Bishop was runner-up at 126 in last season's IHSGW state finals.
“It feels awesome to know that all my hard work has finally paid off,” Bishop said. “I’m a lot more confident than I was last year. I really perfected my technique. I’ve got a lot more strength from weight training and I’m a lot quicker than I was.”
The 113 final went into overtime. Malave was up 2-0 on Hamilton Heights’s Markaela Pugh going into the third period before being penalized twice for stalling. Malave shot, got one of Pugh's legs and then the other and earned a takedown in the first sudden victory period to win 4-2.
“I wanted to cry. It was just so amazing,” Malave said. “I just love the fact that I was able to bring home a state title for Munster, being the first female.”
Malave said her heart didn’t stop racing until she and her family got back to the hotel a few hours later.
Bishop had three pins at state, including one on Bellmont’s Trinity Coyne at one minute 43 seconds of the championship match.
“I had a little girl come up to me (at the Northwest Crossroads Conference meet Saturday) and tell me that she hopes to be like me one day,” Bishop said. “That means so much to me that she’s watching me, seeing everything I’m accomplishing as a girl wrestler and hoping one day she could be like that.”
Lake Central’s Devyn Moore was the second-place finisher at 106. She was pinned in the third period by Torieonna Buchanan of West Vigo.
Crown Point had two wrestlers on the podium, as well. Alexie Westfall finished sixth at 120, while Kylie Ellison was seventh at 145.
“It’s good seeing the Region represented down there. Me and Trinity going into the finals and (Moore) going into the finals, we're showing how the girls from the Region can wrestle,” Bishop said.