Ohio transfer Connor Svantner aims to end Valparaiso's state drought

EAST CHICAGO — Connor Svantner didn’t react much after his 17-9 major decision over Mishawaka’s Isaac Valdez in the 170-pound final of the EC Central Semistate. He calmly walked off the mat, shook hands with coaches and gave a few hugs.

There was no jumping, yelling or pointing skyward from the Valparaiso senior.

“I expected this. Everyone qualifies (for state) and they go crazy but I worked my butt off in the offseason. I’m doing everything I can, going to two practices a day, lifting, eating right,” he said. “I knew I was going to come in here and win this.”

Svantner transferred to Valparaiso from Pioneer High School in Lewis Center, Ohio, in December. He spends summers in Northwest Indiana, visiting his dad and wrestling with Elite Athletic Club in Lake Station. This winter is his first taste of the high school sport on this side of the state line.

“I knew I wouldn’t get the same training wrestling in Ohio. And I’ve never lived with my dad before so I thought it would be great to move here,” Svantner said.

He’s often asked to compare the quality of wrestling between the states. The biggest difference he sees is in the state series; there are three classes in Ohio.

In Indiana, there is only one and at the state meet a first-round loss ends the season. Participants can wrestle back into third place after an opening loss in Ohio.

“Ohio is deeper, but when you get to the top level, it’s the same. Solid kids are solid,” he said. “There’s only one true state champion here and I like that.”

Coach Jake Plesac said the Vikings only learned Svantner would be coming a few days before he enrolled. They initially questioned the things they heard about him. Guys capable of qualifying for state don't usually fall into your lap after the season begins.

Svantner invigorated the room as soon as he got here, Plesac said. He had not problem meshing with team and was an instant leader. He also brought with him a physicality and workmanlike attitude that coaches and teammates noticed right away.

Valparaiso had no trouble accepting him.

“He’s a bruiser,” Plesac said. “He hit the ground running. He’s been a great teammate and our younger team really looks up to him. He leads by example. We couldn’t ask any more from him."

Svantner is the sectional, regional and now semistate champ. His record is 31-1. His only loss was a 12-9 decision to Crown Point's Anthony White in the Duneland Athletic Conference final.

He beat White 9-3 in the regional championship match.

In the semistate final, Svantner took his time. He knew what he wanted to do and patiently waited for chances to shoot.

His opponent shared similar strengths but Svantner knew he was better.

“I’ve wrestled Valdez before. He’s a really good wrestler, scrappy on his feet,” Svantner said. “When I’m wrestling at my best, not many people can compete with me on my feet. I knew if I just pick and choose my shots, I was going to be able to get whatever I wanted.”

He never qualified for the state meet in the Buckeye state. He lost in the blood round by a single point as a junior. In Ohio, that made him a state alternate but he never got to wrestle on the biggest stage.

“He came in halfway through his senior year. He had to leave his friends, his old school, his old teammates. He’s trying to come to a whole new state to try to wrestle and make the state finals while juggling a new schedule, new classes, new scenery,” Plesac said. “The young man that he is, he’s been able to do all that while not only acclimating with our team but being an instant-impact leader for us. That’s what I’m most thankful for.”

Svantner doesn’t know much about his potential opponents in the state meet. He’ll start with Delta’s Braxton Russell. He’s confident he can go into any match and not be overwhelmed.

“My coaches may make me watch some film to see if I can pick up something, but that will be them making me watch film,” Svantner said. “I’m not the guy who goes on (online profiles) and looks at who they’ve beaten or anything like that. I’m just going to go out there and wrestle.”

The Vikings last had a state champion in 2008 when Tom Churchard won the 130-pound title. Svantner is among Valparaiso’s best shots since.

“We want to be on the podium. He wants to be on the podium and he’s worked hard for his whole high school career and since he got to us,” Plesac said. "The sights are set for a high podium finish.”

