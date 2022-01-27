On the verge of shutdown, River Forest wrestling is thriving like never before

NEW CHICAGO — When asked about the Portage sectional, River Forest wrestlers don't hesitate when talking about their goals. They want to bring home the program’s first postseason team trophy.

It wasn’t long ago that such an idea wouldn’t have been said aloud in New Chicago. These days, the Ingots are serious contenders after four years of consistent growth.

“I can’t stand to lose at anything and that’s what I try to instill in them,” coach Mark Hidalgo said. “The more success they have here, the more kids we can get out here and the more we can just keep the cycle going.”

Things weren’t great when Hidalgo first stepped into the wrestling room four years ago. He said there were whispers of ending the wrestling program altogether. The cardinal and gold singlets didn’t warrant a lot of respect in major tournaments. Numbers weren’t terrible but weren’t great.

There was work to be done.

“The seniors then, they were alright but they were kind of stuck in their ways and didn’t really buy in,” Hidalgo said. “There was nothing really building when I got here.”

Current Ingots admit wrestling just wasn’t taken very seriously, even in Hidalgo’s first season.

“It was kind of lazy,” senior Jon Schultz said. “The work ethic wasn’t what it is now. We didn’t work this hard at all.”

Schultz, Jeffrey Bailey, Kaleb Paceley and Ethyn Silver are the first who will wrestle for four seasons under Hidalgo. Deon Hurn, another senior, came on as a sophomore.

“Everybody’s spirits were down at practice (four years ago). When you show up today, everyone’s laughing. Everybody wants to be here,” Paceley said. “It’s a positive environment.”

Hidalgo got to work recruiting the hallways, bringing in a few football players from lifting sessions. Hidalgo is also an assistant football coach. Pacely, Silver and Hurn all play football.

“We go way harder because of Hidalgo. I feel like he just puts a different mindset on you. He just makes you want to go harder,” Hurn said. “Having Hidalgo helps a lot in any sport.”

The continuity Hidalgo brought to the program has been vital. The Ingots had a new coach almost annually for a few years before he took the job.

He hopes to have added to that stability with the addition of assistant coach Eric Keith this year. Some of the seniors pointed to Keith as another difference maker. He was a state champion at Portage who went on to wrestle at Michigan State. He’s helping with the high schoolers but also helping build and maintain the feeder system.

“There wasn’t really an established coach who had been here for a long time so kids wouldn’t buy in,” Bailey said. “If they don’t buy in, they’re not gonna wrestle hard for you. Technique wasn’t good because they couldn’t develop guys when you’ve got a new coach every year.”

Technique and stamina are a night and day difference, by all accounts. So much more is accomplished in matches and drills.

The turnaround has been remarkable.

The Ingots finished the current regular season 15-1 in dual meets. They won their third consecutive Greater South Shore Conference title this season, taking first in four weight classes at the conference meet.

River Forest has six wrestlers in Indiana Mat’s latest EC Central semistate rankings, led by 106-pound senior Jeff Bailey at No. 1. Last year, 11 wrestlers advanced to at least the regional level.

The Ingots are doing it despite wrestling being the primary sport of most of the roster. A good portion are taught the fundamentals for the first time in high school. They’re still competitive, even against Duneland Athletic Conference schools with rosters full of athletes with 10 or 12 years of experience on the mat.

“One thing coach Keith always says is that we should expect to win,” Paceley said. “When we win big matches and we get guys out of sectionals and regionals, that’s an expectation for our team.”

Bailey, himself, is another important piece to the puzzle.

He’s a two-time state placer who finished 6th at 106 pounds last year. He is one of the favorites for a state title in the weight class this season and has been ranked highly as long as he’s been at River Forest.

His presence alone was incentive enough for some of his teammates to join.

“You don’t want him to be the only one in the school getting a parade and going down to state,” Hurn said. “It’s definitely motivation and it shines a light on the program.”

River Forest is still a small school and it doesn’t shy away from that distinction. In some ways, the Ingots see it as a plus.

“We don’t have 5,000 kids to pick from. We have 200. So we’re going to find the best athletes in the school and the coaches aren’t just going to give up on them if they don’t get it. They're’ going to keep on them,” Bailey said. “I know we can do more. There’s no reason that we shouldn’t have four or five guys at state this year.”

The seniors say River Forest wrestling is fun these days as a result of that mindset. High school athletes who don’t play another winter sport want to be in the room. School board members and students now come out for meets. Things just feel different.

“When we came here our freshman year, winning wasn’t really normalized,” Schultz said. “Since Hidalgo came here, it’s normalized. We’re used to winning everything.”

That’s just part of the legacy created by the class of 2022. The seniors are content with it but are still hoping to write one last chapter with the state series.

Said Silver: “We just want to keep seeing this thing improve and keep going."

