Penn edges Portage, host Lake Central at Harvest Classic

ST. JOHN — Portage senior Tive Delgado knew he was in for a tough match when Brother Rice’s Johnny Vega pushed him out of bounds early on in the 132-pound title match Saturday in the 41st iteration of Lake Central’s Harvest Classic.

He didn’t know much about the wrestler from the other side of the stateline coming in. After a second period escape, he ground out a 1-0 win to earn the top step of the podium.

“My coaches just said ‘tough ride, tough ride.’ That’s all I really did,” Delgado said. “I was just wrestling through every position, just thinking about the title. I just believed in myself and my training.”

It was the first tournament of the season for Portage. Delgado lost in the opening round of last year’s semistate and hopes his Harvest Classic performance is something he can build upon.

“The job isn’t finished. I’m trying to be a state placer more than anything,” he said. “Last year I didn’t get what I wanted. This year, I’m trying to make a point.”

Lake Central’s 106-pound junior Mason Jones won perhaps the most exciting final, taking a 13-9 overtime win over Portage’s Cameron Woods in that bracket’s championship.

Jones trailed 8-3 after the first period.

“I was not using my brain out there. I tried to throw him and every time I try to throw someone I end up on my back,” Jones said. “My coaches told me to calm down, take some deep breaths. I just had to get my head straight.”

He won the second period 4-0 and tallied a third-period takedown to force overtime. A reversal in the second overtime period was the difference.

“I knew he was going to be really lanky, built like me so he was probably going to wrestle like me, too,” Jones said. “When I get to overtime, I just think ‘There’s not a lot of time here. I really have to push the pace and give everything here.’”

Hobart 170-pounder Aidan Costello won all four of his matches by fall. He got Penn’s Zymarion Hollyfield in the third period. Hollyfield is ranked No. 19 in the state in the class. Costello is No. 12.

In the second period, he went against his coaches’ suggestion and chose bottom. He wanted to keep the pressure on and make Hollyfield uncomfortable.

“I was kind of just out to pin him,” Costello said. “I was keeping myself in good positions while maintaining a look out for bonus (points). I was dominating on my feet, which is something I don’t do normally. That just clicked for me recently.”

Costello broke his ankle over the summer. He said the time off affected his stamina, which used to be a point of pride.

“I had such a gas high tank and everything is just slowly piecing back together,” he said. “That’s definitely something I want to continue to improve on.”

The host Indians got another win at 152 pounds, where Chase Kasprzak pinned Penn’s Leonardo Santiago just before the second-period buzzer.

Kasprzak said he saw Jones and 126-pounder Guillermo Rivera each win their finals match and didn’t want to be the teammate who didn’t finish.

“I wanted it to be three (first-place medals),” Kasprzak said. “It’s my first win here, my second high school tournament win. It just feels really nice to get one.”

Penn won the team title with 265 points. Portage was second with 242, followed by Lake Central with 187.5 and Hobart with 183.