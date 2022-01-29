Perfect sectional: Crown Point sweeps field for 20th straight title

CROWN POINT — The sectional trophy Crown Point won Saturday was the 20th consecutive one it will add to the school’s trophy case, but it’s safe to say none of the others were secured in such a dominant fashion.

The Bulldogs won all 14 weight classes, including seven by pin and three others by technical fall. Crown Point totaled 354.5 team points, 136.5 points better than second-place Lake Central.

“It really goes to show the work we’re doing and how close-knit this team is,” junior Orlando Cruz said. “We all work really hard together and we all elevate each other when we need it. We’re a community. We’re a family. We’ll show it (for the rest of the state series).”

Cruz pinned the Indians’ Jake Sues in the second period of the 182-pound championship. He patiently timed out Sues’ shots and found a moment late in the second period to get the fall. It’s his third win over Sues this season.

“He’s obviously no slouch. He placed sixth at state last year so I knew it was going to be tough,” Cruz said.

That’s Cruz’s third sectional title. His 170-pound teammate Anthony White won his first with a pin of Boone Grove’s Xander Warren.

White began the season on the junior varsity roster. He worked his way up in late November.

“This means a lot. I’ve been wrestling for going on a decade now. It just means a lot to finally have a varsity spot and take down a sectional title. Now, I’ll hopefully get a regional and semistate,” he said. “I finally got a chance to prove myself and I’m doing it.”

Evan Cruz won the closest final of the day, topping Lake Central’s Guillermo Rivera 3-2 at 120 pounds.

Rivera’s takedown with 1:05 left gave him a 2-1 lead. Cruz returned the favor about 40 seconds later to take the match.

“I wasn’t going to lose that match. I was going to find a way to win,” he said. “Guillermo has a great gas tank. Mine’s just better.”

Stamina was a theme for Crown Point in all of the finals that didn’t end in a fall.

Kaptur Nowaczyk pushed the pace against Lake Central’s Johnny Cortez at 113 pounds, eventually winning 7-2. He ran off the mat beaming and hugged teammates and coaches.

Cortez beat Nowaczyk during a regular season dual and at the Duneland Athletic Conference meet.

“(Cortez) is a guy who, at the beginning of the season, I didn’t really know if I could beat. I knew he was going to be a top contender in my semistate and I could end up drawing him ticket round or something of the sort,” Nowaczyk said. “I finally got the job done. I just can’t stop smiling.”

The other Bulldogs winners were Gavin Jendreas (106), Logan Frazier (126), Anthony Bahl (132), Jesse Mendez (138), Nick Tattini (145), Sam Goin (152), Cody Goodwin (160), Will Clark (195), Paul Clark (220) and Liam Begley (285).

Kankakee Valley finished third with 184.5 team points, followed by Hanover Central with 124.5 and Hebron with 105.

Lake Central advanced 14 to the regional, Kankakee Valley will send eight, Hanover Central six, Hebron five, Lowell three, Boone Grove three, Wheeler two and Illiana Christian one.

