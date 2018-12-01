ST. JOHN — The Lake Central gym erupted as Ethan Forrest sprang up on his one leg and pumped his fist into the air. Wrestlers, parents and coaches from other schools joined the excitement.
The South Bend Washington senior pinned Hobart’s Cameron Smith just before the end of the first period of the 182-pound championship match at Saturday’s Bob Emerick Harvest Classic.
“It felt great. When that ref put his hand down, it was one of the best feelings ever,” a beaming Forrest said.
Forrest only knows life with one leg and doesn’t let it slow him down, he said.
“Everyone was staring at him at weigh-ins. You look at the kid and you know there’s something wrong. He’s missing a leg,” Washington coach Cory Givens said. “He doesn’t allow it to be a handicap.”
His previous best finish wrestling the Harvest Classic was sixth place. South Bend Washington has participated in the event all four years Forrest has been a part of the team.
“I knew it wasn’t going to be easy so I just went out there not overconfident, staying cautious,” Forrest said. “I’ve been working hard and it’s good to finally see it all come through. Being up on that podium, that’s a great feeling.”
Forrest was voted the most outstanding wrestler by coaches. He said it’s the biggest achievement of his wrestling career.
“It was so rewarding to see him get some reward out of everything today,” Givens said. “I jumped up just as much as he did and it was great to hear that roar.”
Turley, Cervantes forced into a rivalry: Hobart’s Tyler Turley won a 3-2 match over Griffith's Cole Cervantes in the 152-pound final. It avenges Cervantes’s 12-10 overtime win over Turley in last season’s sectional.
“I’ve been looking forward to this,” Turley said. “I’ve waited all summer for this match. I know we’ll have a couple more good battles this year.”
Turley’s now won three of the four times the two have met in high school.
“We both work our butts off in the room just thinking about each other,” Turley said. “I’ve thought about that (sectional) match for a while.
“It gets a little heated out there. Some words were exchanged a little bit. But it’s all part of the match.”
Watts win first Harvest title in first try: Isaiah Watts transferred from Hammond to Morton this year, which offered him the chance to wrestle in the Harvest for the first time.
The senior didn’t squander the opportunity, taking a major decision 11-3 over Penn’s James Smith in the 145-pound final.
“I haven’t taken first place in a major, major tournament in a while so this feels really nice,” Watts said. “I feel like I deserve it.”
Babcock defeats boyhood buddy: Hobart sophomore Bobby Babcock grew up with Highland’s Justin Bogner. Bogner’s dad, Highland baseball coach John Bogner, even coached him in Pop Warner football.
“We’ve known each other for a long time,” Babcock said. “We’re friends until we stop on the mat. Right when we step off, we’re friends again. We respect each other as people and as wrestlers. We just did what our job was and that was to wrestle.”
Babcock may have broken his nose during the match.
“I took a shot to the nose and it kind of shook me a little bit but I came back and rallied at the end,” Babcock said. “It was a good feeling.”
Ponce wins one for the home team:
Christian Ponce said it’s important for Lake Central to win at the Harvest Classic.
The Indians host the tournament.
“It’s our home tournament. It’s pretty big,” he said. “I’m definitely proud of it. It’d definitely a badge of honor. Not every wrestler that goes to Lake Central does win it.”
Ponce beat Penn’s Alex Slates 11-9 in the 138-pound final.
“I just kept thinking to myself ‘I’m going to be this kid’ over and over,’” Ponce said. “In the end, I knew he was getting tired so I just went at it.”
Padilla over the freshman hump:
Hobart’s Ruben Padilla won his first big high school tournament with a pin of River Forest’s Jeff Bailey at 1:58.
“I knew that he was strong and my coaches told me what to watch out for,” Padilla said. “I didn’t get to see him.”
The freshman said he doesn’t want to look beyond the next match.
“My goal is to take it one tournament at a time, one thing at a time,” he said.
Other individual winners include Portage’s Jacob Moran (113), Brock Peele (126), Jacob Beehn (160) and Donnell Washington (160); Calumet’s AJ Fowler (220) and Penn’s Yehezquel Devault (285).