CROWN POINT — Portage made just the right moves Friday night, both on the mat and on the lineup sheet, to go into a raucous Crown Point gym and win a Duneland Athletic Conference dual meet 35-34.
“There was a lot of coaching. In years past, it was just ‘Here’s our lineup. Let’s go.’ This year, we’ve played with every lineup,” Indians coach Leroy Vega said. “Tonight, every single person was asked to do something and bump up (a weight class), do something that they’re not normally doing.”
Vega said at least six of his wrestlers grappled at a different weight than they’re used to. That included Ricky Hegedus, who earned a 15-0 technical fall in the 138-pound match over Chris Garman.
“It was a tense. There was a lot of yelling,” Hegedus said. “I knew the whole meet was on me so I just tried to keep my technique.”
Hegedus normally wrestles at 132.
Crown Point honored the 2009 state championship team before the varsity meet. That group had three individual state champions and won the team state meet.
Portage had won five matches by pin or tech fall.
Senior D.J. Washington bumped from 160 to 170 pounds to pin Aaron Ayala at 2:24. The Bulldogs led 12-0 before that match.
“I just wanted to get the momentum off of the Crown Point team,” Washington said.
The dual win helps Portage keep a second-place pace in the DAC. Both the Indians and Crown Point were beaten by Merrillville.
Crown Point got a tech fall from from Jesse Mendez at 126 pounds, a pin by Jacob Burford at 145 pounds, a pin by Noah Hollendonner at 152 pounds and another by Ethan Potosky at 195 pounds.
Vega heaped praise on the atmosphere in Crown Point. The stands were full, including a boisterous Bulldogs student section. The mat was under the spotlight and a DJ played introduction music for each match.
“This is a great atmosphere and I wish wrestling was like this every night. We don’t have enough of this.” Vega said. “Wrestling on Wednesday nights is not fun. Nobody wants to wrestle on Wednesday night. That’s why basketball is on Friday. You get a crowd like this, it’s awesome.”
Washington, who transferred to Portage from Marian Catholic, agreed.
“It’s totally different in Illinois,” he said. “The fans are way more passionate. You feel the love and you feel the hate.”