LOWELL — Hobart sophomore Cristian Padilla always bests his younger brother, Rueben Padilla, when they’re on the mat just having fun.
On Saturday at the Northwest Crossroads Conference Meet at The Pit in Lowell, both Padillas were victorious, winning their respective weight classes to help lead the Brickies to their fourth title in the past five years. Hobart finished with 300 1/2 points to runner-up Lowell’s 192. Kankakee Valley took third with 192.
“We like to see who’s the best between us,” said Cristian, who captured the 120-pound title with a major decision over Munster’s Gabe Tienstra. “... Our goal is to make it to state and just work hard every day.”
Rueben Padilla, a freshman, said he’s been going against his brother since he was 4.
“All our lives,” said Rueben after taking the 106-pound title with a pin of Highland’s C.J. Herrera. “He does come out on top. It’s a good match, but he’ll usually take that.”
Rueben said battling his brother pays dividend when he faces an opponent.
“I usually say, ‘If I can whoop on Cristian, I can definitely whoop on this guy,’” he said.
Hobart’s other set of brothers, junior Nathan Schammert and freshman Trevor Schammert won titles at 126 and 113, respectively.
Nathan Schammert, who beat Munster’s Will Rojas in the title bout, said the Brickies put in some good work on the day.
“I wanted to get more than six takedowns throughout the whole tournament, so I did that (Saturday),” he said. “That’s what I was hoping for most, to get pins with the takedowns. I’m glad I could help the team out.”
Nathan said he’s also wrestled his brother since they were 4 and 5 years old, respectively.
“It’s kind of fun since we’re both in the varsity lineup together,” he said.
Hobart had eight individual champs and three runner-ups on the day.
“We had 14 guys come in here ready to wrestle, and we put all 14 in the top three,” first-year Hobart coach Jason Cook said. “Each guy was helping each other out. I don’t know how many champs we have because I was focused on each kid doing his best he could. I’m not sure if our team knows how many champs we have because they were doing the same thing.”
Other champs for Hobart were Tyler Turley (152), Jacob Simpson (160), Jacob Vode (170) and Bobby Babcock (195).
Cook said he didn’t have any sets of brothers last year at Fishers High School for the first time in his career.
“I get to come here to Hobart and get welcomed in by the Schammerts and the Padillas for the first four spots in the lineup, and it goes to show you wrestling is a family sport. You need everybody in the family to buy in, and we definitely have that with those families.”
The buy-in is also from the entire community.
“The support here is amazing -- it’s a wrestling culture,” Cook said.