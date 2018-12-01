ST. JOHN — Portage dominated the lower weight classes en route to a championship at the 38th annual Bob Emerick Harvest Classic Saturday at Lake Central.
Portage won four the lightest five divisions and cruised to 250.5 points. Hobart finished second with 238.5.
“We have a reputation of winning events like this and just being top dogs, especially locally,” junior Ty Haskins said. “We even see it in the other teams. You can see it in their face. They don’t want to wrestle a Portage kid.”
Haskins beat Penn’s Klayton Kulhman in the 120-pound final.
“I saw his record. He was 4-0, so I knew he was pretty good,” Haskins said. “I just put him away.”
Haskins said being surrounded by talent in the classes around him in the Indians wrestling room makes a big difference. Jacob Moran (113), Brock Peele (126) and Ricky Hegedus (132) all won their respective classes Saturday, too.
“They’re all state-level guys. They’re all pushing me,” Haskins said. “Us four being all four right in line with each other, it’s really helpful for all of us.”
Hegedus won perhaps the most exciting match of the day, overcoming a 7-1 deficit after two periods to beat Morton’s Reese Rodriguez 10-8 in overtime.
“I got thrown right away and I was mad because I knew he was good and I knew I would have to come back” Hegedus said. “I knew once I got to the third period that he was tired and I just had to keep going.”
The senior bumped up two weight classes from wrestling at 113 a year ago. He said that gives him an advantage in conditioning over most opponents. But he struggles with their strength.
“I wrestle (Rodriguez) in the summer all the time. He’s always been bigger than me,” Hegedus said. “I beat him. I knew I could do it. It just shows, being down that much, I can still beat him. I have the ability to beat him.”
Portage took second place each of the last three years at the Harvest Classic. The other winners for the Indians were Jacob Beehn and Donnel Washington.
Beehn took a 7-2 decision from Hobart’s Jacob Simpson in the 160-pound final. Washington beat Brother Rice’s Dominic Murphy with a technical fall at 5:38 of the 170-pound final.
Murphy was ranked No. 8 at 170 pounds in the Illinois preseason poll.
Penn finished third as a team with 210 points, followed by Lake Central (172.5), River Forest (128), McCutcheon (120.5), Lake Station (116.5) and Calumet (112).