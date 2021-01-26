River Forest's Jeffrey Bailey enters postseason as No. 1 in the state at 106 pounds

Jeffrey Bailey is small. He knows it. He's alright with it.

Too skinny for football. Not tall enough for basketball. The River Forest junior found a level playing field on the wrestling mat, where he’s ranked No. 1 in the state at 106 pounds.

“I’m not too small for this. Anybody can wrestle. If you just work hard at wrestling, you can get good,” he said.

Bailey has been good since his freshman season, when he was a semistate qualifier. He made it to Banker’s Life Fieldhouse as a sophomore but lost a 9-1 match with Evansville Reitz’s Kyler West in round one.

The experience recharged his commitment to the sport. He said he also owes a lot to the rededication of his parents Heather and Dewayne Bailey, whose contributions included healthy meals among many other things.

“I didn’t want to lose again. Friday night (at state), all my friends were cutting weight for Saturday morning and I was sitting in a hotel room crying,” Bailey said. “It hurt.”

He had the chance to train with a higher caliber of wrestler during the offseason, like Valparaiso’s Stefan Vitello and Crown Point’s Sam Goin. It helped.