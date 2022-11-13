Scouting boys wrestling for the 2022-23 season

Here's a look at top teams and wrestlers for the 2022-23 boys wrestling season.

5 teams to watch

Crown Point — The Bulldogs lose one of the area’s all-time best in Jesse Mendez but bring back a murderer’s row of grapplers that may go 13 wrestlers deep at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Sam Goin and Logan Frazier are returning state champions.

Merrillville — The Maldonado family — Coach David, 120-pound Matthew and 132-pound David — will buoy a team that returns a good amount of talent, including state qualifier Lucas Clement.

Hobart — The Brickies are young, led by sophomores Seth Aubin and Aidan Costello, but the room is filled with ability and coach Jason Cook always has his guys ready. Devin Wible wrestled in Indianapolis two seasons ago and Daniel Mata was a round away last year.

Portage — Luis Acuna Jr. takes over the head coaching duties at his alma mater. The bulk of last year’s group is back, led by state qualifier E’Shawn Tolbert. Monolo Hood and Michael Ortega will also be difficult for opposing teams to handle.

Lake Central — Only one state qualifier is back for the Indians but Guillermo Rivera is flanked by three semistate wrestlers in Mason Jones, Stefan Jokic and Chase Kasprzak. Coach Luke Triveline hopes for big things from junior CJ Briner and senior Adam Glass, as well.

10 Wrestlers to watch

Ashton Jackson, Sr., 120, LaPorte — The future Purdue Boilermaker looks to tally a third state championship. He has 106-pound and 113-pound medals in his case already.

E’Shawn Tolbert, Sr., 120, Portage — A state qualifier last year, Tolbert hopes to help lead a resurgence in Portage.

Logan Frazier, Sr., 126, Crown Point — He aims for a second state championship and a fourth picture on the podium before he moves on to wrestle at Virginia Tech.

Christopher Bohn, Jr., 132, Munster — Bohn was a state qualifier last season. He was 42-2 before losing a 5-4 match to Westfield’s Braxton Vest on Friday night in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

David Maldonado, Sr., 132, Merrillville — He finished seventh at 126 pounds last year and will be one of the leaders in the 132-pound division.

Cole Solomey, Sr., 138, Kankakee Valley — The Kougars senior’s time is now. He’s a three-time state medalist who had a big summer. He is a Purdue commit.

Aidan Torres, Sr., 145, Chesterton — Another local headed to wrestle for the Hoosiers in Bloomington, Torres is also a three-time state qualifier. He could be the favorite at 145 pounds.

Anthony Bahl, Sr., 145, Crown Point — A two-time state qualifier, Bahl was runner up at 132 pounds last season.

Sam Goin, Sr., 160, Crown Point — The Indiana commit was last year’s state champ at 152 and is three-time placer. One the state’s best, pound-for-pound.

Orlando Cruz, Sr., 182, Crown Point — Cruz is a three-time state qualifier and two-time medalist. The goal is to secure a championship after finishing second at 182 as a junior.

