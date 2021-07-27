Sergio Lemley among Region wrestlers to shine at national championships

Sergio Lemley wanted to be on the highest step.

The Chesterton resident had to settle for one rung lower, still the envy of all but one wrestler in the country. He finished second at 126 pounds at the USA Wrestling Junior and Cadet National Championships last week in Fargo, North Dakota. He was one of several Region wrestlers who performed well.

“My goal was to win and in my mind I wasn’t going to settle for anything less but at the end of the day I wrestled pretty well, pretty tough,” Lemley said. “I have to be pretty happy with my performance there.”

The national championships include divisions for men’s Cadet (under 16) and Junior (up to 18) Greco Roman and Freestyle, as well as women’s Cadet and Junior classes.

Lemley cruised through the Junior freestyle bracket but lost a 52-second, 10-0 final match to Drake Ayala of Fort Dodge, Iowa.

“I knew he was going to try to get that single-leg but I didn’t know how and I didn’t think he would just go for it in the first couple seconds of the match. I thought he would set it up and maybe take a little more time,” Lemley said. “All props to him but now I’ll know for next time.”