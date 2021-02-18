 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State wrestling finals capsule
urgent
PREP WRESTLING | STATE FINALS

State wrestling finals capsule

{{featured_button_text}}
East Chicago wrestling semi-state meet

Crown Point's Jesse Mendez, top, can win a third state title this weekend.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Wrestling

IHSAA State Finals

When: 10 a.m. today, first round, weight classes 106-145; 6 p.m. today, first round weight classes 152-285; 8:30 a.m. Saturday, quarterfinals and semifinals, 4 p.m., Saturday, consolations, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, championships

Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis.

Tickets: A limited number of tickets will go on sale to the general public at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $10 for either of today's sessions; $15 for all-day passes Saturday.

Livestream: Today's first round and Saturday's quarterfinals, semifinals and consolation matches may be viewed via live stream for a $14.95 at TrackWrestling.com. For Saturday night's championship round, viewers outside of the Fox Sports Indiana coverage area, a live stream will be available at IHSAAtv.org.

Local competitors

106 - Jeffrey Bailey (River Forest), Ashton Jackson (LaPorte)

113 - Hayden DeMarco (Chesterton), Anthony Bahl (Crown Point)

120 - Sergio Lemley (Chesterton), Logan Frazier (Crown Point).

126 - Sam Goin (Crown Point)

132 - Aidan Torres (Chesterton), Stephen Roberson (Crown Point)

138 - Jesse Mendez (Crown Point)

145 - Ethan Kaiser (Chesterton)

152 - Javen Estrada (Crown Point), Brock Ellis (Chesterton)

160 - Orlando Cruz (Crown Point)

182 - Gavin Layman (Chesterton), Colin Kwiatkowski (Valparaiso)

220 - Evan Bates (Chesterton), Jason Streck (Merrillville).

285 - Edgar Decker (Gavit).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow to pile up in Northeast as winter storm barrels through

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts