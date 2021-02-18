State wrestling finals capsule

Wrestling
IHSAA State Finals
When: 10 a.m. today, first round, weight classes 106-145; 6 p.m. today, first round weight classes 152-285; 8:30 a.m. Saturday, quarterfinals and semifinals, 4 p.m., Saturday, consolations, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, championships
Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis.
Tickets: A limited number of tickets will go on sale to the general public at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $10 for either of today's sessions; $15 for all-day passes Saturday.
Livestream: Today's first round and Saturday's quarterfinals, semifinals and consolation matches may be viewed via live stream for a $14.95 at TrackWrestling.com. For Saturday night's championship round, viewers outside of the Fox Sports Indiana coverage area, a live stream will be available at IHSAAtv.org.
Local competitors
106 - Jeffrey Bailey (River Forest), Ashton Jackson (LaPorte)
113 - Hayden DeMarco (Chesterton), Anthony Bahl (Crown Point)
120 - Sergio Lemley (Chesterton), Logan Frazier (Crown Point).
126 - Sam Goin (Crown Point)
132 - Aidan Torres (Chesterton), Stephen Roberson (Crown Point)
138 - Jesse Mendez (Crown Point)
145 - Ethan Kaiser (Chesterton)
152 - Javen Estrada (Crown Point), Brock Ellis (Chesterton)
160 - Orlando Cruz (Crown Point)
182 - Gavin Layman (Chesterton), Colin Kwiatkowski (Valparaiso)
220 - Evan Bates (Chesterton), Jason Streck (Merrillville).
285 - Edgar Decker (Gavit).