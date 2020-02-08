Streck pin at 220 gives Merrillville repeat regional title

“I feel pretty confident from here on out, but he was definitely someone I had to be careful about,” Homoky said. “Going into this, I was someone probably not a lot of people knew about. Getting first last week (at the sectional) and now first this week, it feels good.”

The Indians had a big victory at 120 pounds. Ty Haskins took a 4-2 decision over Merrillville’s Malik Hall. Hall bumped up to 126 when the two teams met during the regular-season dual. Hall was ill and missed the Duneland Athletic Conference meet. So, Saturday was the first meeting for the two state-ranked wrestlers.

“I was waiting for this match,” Haskins said. “At the start of the year, I was supposed to have (Crown Point’s) Riley Bettich. I was supposed to have Malik. I was supposed to have all these tough matches and I never got them. I’ve been hungry ever since. It felt great.”

Rivera pinned Portage’s Alex Cornejo in the second period of the 138 final. It’s his third win over Cornejo.

“Last year at regionals, I barely squeaked it out when I know I could’ve wrestled harder,” Rivera said. “To get the pin, to get those points for my team when I know we needed it, it was big. It felt good.”