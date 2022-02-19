TF North's Alex Jackson walks away from state finish hungry for another run at title

CHAMPAIGN — Alex Jackson was ready to walk away from wrestling.

Now, the TF North junior isn't so sure.

Jackson dropped two matches on Saturday during the IHSA state finals at State Farm Center to finish sixth in Class 2A at 195 pounds. After coming downstate unbeaten at 18-0, he had higher goals.

"I know I should be at the top of the podium," Jackson said. "Nobody can take me down in this tournament. I've only been taken down once this whole year. All the matches I lost, it was my mistakes. It was me beating me."

His first loss of the season was 3-0 to Aurora Christian's Nate Wemstrom in Friday's semifinals. Then came a 2-0 defeat to Joliet Catholic's Owen Gerdes in the consolation semifinals and a 3-2 loss to Bloomington's Anthony Curry in the fifth-place match.

"Going into the offseason, my mentality is, nobody took me down, nobody can beat me," Jackson said. "The only person that beat me is myself."

Had he won the title on Saturday, Jackson said he would have been OK leaving the mat for good.

"To be honest, I wasn't even going to wrestle next year," he said. "I was just going to focus on football. But now I'm gonna come back next year."

Jackson is one of the links to the Meteors' recent glory years from 2018-20, when the program had four champs among eight state medalists. The Bailey brothers — Sincere, Bolal and Nasir — made IHSA history in 2020 by becoming the first trio of brothers to win state in the same year.

"People kind of forgot about him," TF North coach Tim Springs said of Jackson. "He was overshadowed by the Baileys.

"When it came around to this year, we looked and he's not in the rankings, we were like, why?"

Part of it, Springs said, is that Jackson had a growth spurt. In any case, Jackson saw some familiar faces over the weekend at state.

Nasir Bailey left TF North during the pandemic, heading to Texas last season and then returning to Illinois at Rich Township. He was unbeaten at 40-0 heading into Saturday night's Class 3A 132-pound title bout.

"Growing up, it was always me and Nasir because we were about the same height," said Jackson, whose practice group also included 3A 152-pound state finalist Damari Reed of Shepard.

"I used to get my (butt) beat every practice," Jackson said. "I probably took Nasir down once. Then I came to high school ... I never took Sincere down, I never took Bilal down. Over the seasons, I picked up things from them. I picked up their mentality, the things that they do — I adopted them."

While some state finalists had anywhere from 35 to 50 matches, Jackson wound up with just 23 as TF North missed some meets because of pandemic issues. The hope is that next season will be more normal and Jackson can pick up where he left off.

"I felt he had the potential to be in the state final," Springs said, "You know, things happened and we're going to grow from it and hopefully be here next year."

That definitely is Jackson's plan now.

