TF south senior caps historic wrestling career with state runner-up finish

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Like a lot of wrestlers whose season is over, Dutchess King is ready to catch up on her eating.

After wrapping up a historic season at the inaugural IHSA state finals at Grossinger Motors Arena, what was on the menu for the TF South senior?

"Steak," she said. "Steak is a winner's meal, sirloin steak."

King wrapped up a 3-1 weekend with a runner-up finish at 100 pounds, the lowest weight class in girls wrestling. After a couple falls sandwiched around a decision, she fell 6-2 to Hononegah freshman Angelina Cassioppi in Saturday's final to finish 20-11.

"I never expected this," King said. "It's never been done before and I was a part of it."

The girls wrestling state series started a few years ago under the sponsorship of the Illinois High School Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association. As participation grew, the IHSA took notice and added girls wrestling as its newest sport.

The first state tournament was held in conjunction with the boys team finals, with all the bells and whistles the boys have had for years, including the grand march of finalists and coaches before the title bouts. There was a big arena and an enthusiastic crowd cheering King and the other girls wrestling pioneers.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," she said of taking part in the sport's IHSA debut. "I'm going to remember it forever.

"I'm star-struck. I can't fathom it yet. When I get home, I'll be like, 'Oh, I really just did this.' It's going to take time to process."

TF South coach Mike Tisza told King to embrace the moment.

"Let it sink in, let it simmer, let the flavors come out," Tisza said.

Coach and athlete came downstate without much in the way of expectations.

King didn't have any particular goals as far as placing, and Tisza said the objective was simply "to compete and represent who she is."

Who is King? A wrestler with an uncommon drive to succeed, which Tisza saw early on in her career.

"She's very strong and very aggressive," Tisza said. "She's got that fire to be good.

"You need to have that fire inside."

King will head off to wrestle for Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, the two-time defending junior college national champ. But Tisza is hoping other girls — including fellow state qualifier Quincy Onyiaroah, a freshman 115-pounder — will follow the trail she blazed.

"We're going to promote it," Tisza said. "I know there are girls in the school we can get out there."

And maybe someday they too can celebrate with a winner's meal.

