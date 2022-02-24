TF South's Dutchess King, Quincy Onyiaroah set to make history in IHSA's first girls wrestling state meet

LANSING — Dutchess King and Quincy Onyiaorah were each sitting in class one day when announcements about wrestling tryouts changed their lives.

"I just heard it over the intercom and (my friends were) like, 'We should join,'" King said. "We were just doing it for fun. I didn't think I was going to take it seriously."

Then, King said, she gained some internet fame via a video that showed her taking down a larger boy.

"I decided this is something I like, that energy. ... I continued to do it and I actually had a passion in it."

"Similar to Dutchess, I heard it on the intercom while I was in class," Onyiaorah said. "I actually didn't know TF South had wrestling. ... I wanted to see, since I'm a girl, was able to join. ... I just tried it, I was like, 'This is fun, I want to do it some more.'"

Now King and Onyiaorah are making history. They're heading to Bloomington's Grossinger Motors Arena this weekend for the inaugural IHSA girls wrestling state tournament.

King, a senior who was the varsity 106-pounder for TF South's boys team this season, is 17-10 after winning the 100-pound title at the Andrew Sectional two weeks ago. Onyiaroah, a freshman with an 8-16 record, advanced by finishing fourth at 115.

Win or lose, this won't be it for their wrestling careers. Onyiaroah will be back at South next season, while King will compete at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa.

"At first I skeptical because I've been to Iowa and I was very uncomfortable because I was kind of the only person of color there," King said.

But then she met an Indian Hills coach at a tournament.

"And he was a person of color," King said. "So it made me feel a little more like, 'Well, you're there. ... ' Then I saw the team and the team is clearly diverse."

King, meanwhile, offers reassurance to Onyiaroah in her wrestling journey right now.

"Knowing that she's been doing this for a while, I can learn from her," Onyiaroah said. "She's like a role model because she's been doing this way more than I have."

In fact, both King and Onyiaroah are role models for female wrestlers at TF South and beyond as participants in the first IHSA state series.

"This has broken years, centuries of the stereotypical, male-dominated sport," King said. "A lot of females can see it and be like, 'Oh, I didn't know female wrestling was a thing.' They're going to look into it, see videos, get more information about it and actually try it and enjoy it. And hopefully we'll get a full (girls) team like other schools."

Onyiaroah also appreciates the groundbreaking nature of her and King's season.

"It's historical, it's a big deal," Onyiaroah said. "I'm so happy I was able to be in it. This is something I can tell my kids ... my grandkids."

