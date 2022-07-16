Ukrainian Olympic team wrestling at Hammond Central

HAMMOND — Local athletes will get a chance to see how world-class wrestlers train as the Ukrainian men’s Olympic Greco-Roman team will spend the next few weeks using the Hammond Central facilities.
“We wish it was under different circumstances, obviously, but this is super cool,” Wolves wrestling coach Kevin Persley said. “The fact that people are mentioning wrestling in Hammond in a positive tone, as one of the two head coaches (in the city), that’s pretty exciting.”
After Russia invaded their home country this spring, the Ukrainians needed a place to train.
The team first started working out at the school Friday, July 8. They’ll be around until Aug. 3 using the wrestling room, weight room, pool, track, football field and gym. Hammond Central opened in 2021.
“We are so happy to play our small part in providing these world-class athletes with refuge to continue their training in such a fantastic facility,” Governor Eric Holcomb said in a press release.
The plan came about as a result of a collaboration between the state government, Indiana Sports Corp, and the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority.
Hammond Central Athletic Director Chris Moore said he just found out it was all happening in the last week or so. The school was given a schedule, Moore said, so Wolves sports summer camps and conditioning wouldn’t be affected.
The wrestlers will usually have a morning, afternoon and evening workout. The wrestling mats will move into the school’s auxiliary gym to give the team more room.
“They’re more than amenable to working with us,” Moore said. “Some of their mat time is going to be open to us to watch. We plan on having not only Hammond wrestlers but other wrestling groups will come in.”
The SSCVA will help set up times for area athletes to come by, Moore said.
“That’s pretty cool, not just for the kids but for anybody to see how an Olympic athlete trains,” Moore said. “It’s a cool experience but at the same time you have to realize why they’re here and that exposes some of our kids and even our adults to the reality of what’s going on with them and why they’re here. It opens up a lot of eyes.”
Persley said he plans to watch them work out and see how they drill. In high school, wrestling is done freestyle but he still thinks there’s a lot to be gained by watching the highest level of Greco-Roman grapplers. Persley himself competes in jiu jitsu.
Zhan Beleniuk won the gold at 87 kilograms at the Tokyo Olympics. Parviz Nasibov won the 67 kilogram silver medal.
“They’re elite. You’re talking about guys who are serious contenders to medal,” Persley said. “If my guys can get the opportunity to just watch how they drill, maybe how their feet move and how they prepare, hopefully it’ll set something off and help them out and even myself.”
