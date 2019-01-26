CROWN POINT — Ethan Potosky worked harder than most to get to the sectional final Saturday.
Crown Point’s senior 195-pounder fractured his fibula during the football season. He missed the first half of his senior wrestling campaign.
“I’ve been training for this match right here,” he said. “Riding my bike, trying to get back into shape and do what I could do. I’ve been looking forward to this for a while. I was ready to go.”
Standing between Potosky and the top of the podium, though, was undefeated Hebron senior Ewan Donovan. The two wrestle together in the summer and are friends.
“We’re pretty close and I still like him. He’s a good guy,” Potosky said. “But there’s no friends on the mat.”
Potosky pinned his friend at 5:35. Donovan looked dejected. The Crown Point bench was elated.
“Any time you have a senior captain who has a big match like that, it’s good to see them behind him. Ethan’s a good leader,” CP coach Branden Lorek said. “They know how much this season means to him and that was a big match for him. It was good to see his teammates step up and support him like that.”
It took about six weeks of taking it easy at wrestling practice and conditioning for Potosky to be able to go full tilt.
“We knew we had one shot at this and we didn’t want to rush it,” Lorek said. “He was pretty brave, went out to the Al Smith (Invitational) which is a really tough tournament and he placed. Ethan had a great attitude and his wrestling’s only gotten better since.”
Potosky said he’s driven, at least some, by the fact that his brother, Steven, was a state qualifier as a senior in 2014. Family bragging rights are strong motivation.
“I think it would show how mentally tough I am, coming back from that. I doubt many guys in the state have come back from a broken leg,” Potosky said. “I think it would be a real confidence booster, even. Something like that, I can get over anything in life.”
He said the win over Donovan was a mile marker. His record sits at 16-2.
“That was my first big win. It’s kind of the weight off my shoulders,” Potosky said. “I’m back. I’m ready to go. I’ve been knocked out the last two years at semistate. I’m ready to make a run finally.”