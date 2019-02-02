CROWN POINT — A new streak began Saturday, Crown Point hopes, as the Bulldogs won a regional wrestling title in their own gym.
Last season, Chesterton snapped the Bulldogs’ run of 11 straight regional titles. This year, Crown Point finished with 174.5 points to the Trojans’ 159.5 to reclaim the championship.
“We talked about a little bit this morning, coach (Branden) Lorek saying we’ve just got to wrestle our matches. We knew we were going to have a lot of finals matches with these Chesterton guys,” Riley Bettich said. “We’ve been working good as a team.”
Crown Point had four individual champions and advanced 12 to next week’s E.C. Central semistate.
Bettich won the 120-pound final over Chesterton’s Danny Tolin, 3-1. The Crown Point junior pinned Tolin when the pair met during the Duneland Athletic Conference meet.
“He knows about my underhooks, what I do on top and all of that so I knew I needed to wait for him to open and I’d be looking to take down. Unfortunately, I only got a takedown,” Bettich said. “I want to pin or tech fall everybody.”
Stephen Roberson, a sophomore, won the 106 title. He earned a 17-2 technical fall over Lake Central’s Johnny Cortez.
“I really just focused on getting to my offense and doing more work on top,” Roberson said. “That’s something my coaches wanted me to improve on.”
L.C. finished third with 106 points, followed by Lowell, LaPorte and New Prairie.
Goal setting
Chesterton sophomore Brock Ellis set goals for the regional, one of which he reached in winning the 152-pound championship with a 3-0 decision over Wheeler’s Isaiah Mohamed.
“I accomplished a goal but didn’t accomplish another,” he said. “I didn’t score as many points as I’d like to in my finals match. (Mohamed) is a strong guy, had good position and was tough to score on.”
Respect for the Valley, from the brother
Kankakee Valley’s Aiden Sneed finished the regional with a 31-5 record, including a 170-pound final 10-6 win over Valparaiso’s Colin Kwiatkowski. But he’s not ranked in the state polls.
“My brother (Randy Sneed) is actually in the (National) Guard and can’t make it here right now. He was never able to pull out a regional championship,” Sneed said. “Honestly, everybody underestimates the Valley. I’ve been trying to make a statement out there for years, put a name out there for myself.”