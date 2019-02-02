HOBART — Merrillville’s Drew Bailey outlasted Calumet’s A.J. Fowler in a grueling three overtimes to notch a 4-3 win in the 220-pound championship match on Saturday in the Hobart Regional.
Bailey’s exhausting win was emblematic of the day for the Pirates, who took the title with 229 points. Portage was second with 206 and Hobart third with 156.
“Maybe the Polar vortex brought the Pirates a little bit of luck,” chuckled Merrillville coach David Maldonado. “The kids just wrestled well. … I’ve had some talented teams. With this team, they’re a good group of kids that work really hard, and it’s good to see it pay off for them. It’s worth it.”
It was Merrillville’s 13th regional crown and first since 2014. Other champs were Malik Hall (106), Anthony Rivera (138), Jacob Maldonado (145), Khris Walton (182) and Anthony Atria (285). Rivera outlasted Portage rival Tyler Herring 2-0 in the final.
“No matter who it is, we’re going to go out there wrestle hard and go all three periods out there,” Rivera said. “Portage, Calumet, HIghland, it doesn’t matter. We’re going out there to wrestle.”
Hall said he wanted to work his offense, stay calm and score as many points as possible.
“All the way throughout the tournament, that was my focus,” he said.
The top four places in each weight class qualified for next Saturday’s E.C. Central Semistate. Merrillville advanced all 14 wrestlers to next week.
“We’ve got to win those first two matches at semistate to qualify (for state),” Rivera said. “Anything can happen.”