WRESTLING NOTES: Cole Solomey embracing new top dog status

Cole Solomey is unquestionably the guy at 138 pounds this season, but that hasn’t really required much of an adjustment from him.

The Kankakee Valley senior was ranked No. 1 in the division preseason and has maintained that spot all year, as he sits at 25-0.

“I don’t think it changes anything but (138) is definitely my weight class. I’m expected to win,” Solomey said. “I feel as if I’m looked at as the big dog, I guess.”

That it’s gotten to this point was clear to anybody in the Kougars wrestling room over the last few years. Solomey’s developed into the kind of athlete with whom the adult coaches sometimes can’t compete.

He started coming to high school practices as a middle schooler and even then was able to control some of the teenagers on the mat.

“Most of the time, it feels like I’m a spectator,” coach Eric Kidwell said. “We’re just here to support him. He’s definitely got the drive so we don’t have to worry about that.”

Someone like that at practice and training is a buoy for the whole team, but especially those he spars with like his 145-pound cousin, Caleb Solomey.

The top-level club and private training Cole Solomey gets away from the school team makes him almost like another coach, too.

“I feel awesome for Caleb but also I feel sorry for Caleb sometimes. He’s gotten a lot better over the years training with Cole,” Kidwell said. “I’m an older guy. Some of the stuff I was taught is a little different so (Cole) puts his flair on it and that helps out a lot.”

Solomey had a great preseason. He won the Brian Keck Preseason Nationals, then the IndianaMat Hoosier Preseason Open. Those trophies were confidence boosters because they’ve long been unfulfilled goals.

“Knowing some of the kids that I competed with and beat in those tournaments were from multiple states and at least runners up (for state championships),” he said. “Those were definitely huge.”

That preseason came on the heels of a second-place finish at 138 pounds in last year’s state championship. It was a surprise to much of the state’s wrestling community but not to Solomey or his coaches.

“This year is about maintaining his focus because he’s the No. 1 guy and they’re going to be gunning for him,” Kidwell said. “The amount of work he’s put in, I don’t want to say he deserves but he’s definitely earned it.”

Crown Point graduate Jesse Mendez was the 138-pound champion last season. Now at Ohio State, Mendez was in the top two or three pound-for-pound wrestlers in every class of 2022 rankings. A lot of wrestlers chose to move up or down a weight to avoid him.

Not Solomey.

“That was the weight class that fit me the best, whether he was there or not. I wasn’t going to be a runner,” he said. “I feel like I got way more respect for that then I would’ve if I would’ve bumped away from him.”

Solomey may have a chance at the next level to avenge that second-period fall Mendez gave him in the state final. He’ll wrestle in college’s premier wrestling conference, as well, at Purdue.

He was also recruited by Indiana but coaching changes there cooled off that situation. Smaller schools were in contact, too.

“That’s always been my dream (to wrestle in the Big Ten),” Solomey siad. “I had my heart set on Purdue for a while, especially once IU started dwindling from my options. I was pretty dead set on going to (Division I).”

There’s still some work to do before that, though.

The Kougars have never had a state champion. Before last season, Kankakee Valley wrestling’s best individual finish was fifth place. Solomey said the only way he could consider this season a success is if he’s standing atop the podium at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“It’d be a huge accomplishment and something that nobody else could ever beat,” he said.

Crown Point wins Al Smith

Crown Point took the team title at the Al Smith Classic in Mishawaka, one of the regular season’s biggest tournaments over the last 44 years. This year saw 32 teams participate in the two-day event.

The Bulldogs scored 318 team points, well ahead of second-place Center Grove’s 238.5 and Cathedral’s third-place 148. Gavin Jendreas (113), Logan Frazier (126), Anthony Rinehart (152), Sam Goin (160), Orlando Cruz (182), Will Clark (220) and Paul Clark (285) each won their brackets for Crown Point.

Merrillville was the next best-finishing local team in seventh place with 113 points. Chesterton was 10th with 109.5. Hayden Demarco (132) and Aiden Torres (145) took the top spot for the Trojans.

LaPorte’s Ashton Jackson, a two-time state champion, won the 120-pound bracket.

