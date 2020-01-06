During a conditioning session earlier this season, Damari Dancy noticed two of his younger teammates were struggling.
They were on the floor. One was in tears.
The Portage senior heavyweight picked them up with a few words of encouragement and helped them finish the practice. Afterwards, he took them to Panda Express for dinner.
Dancy considers it part of his responsibility as a senior leader to bridge the gap between the decorated recent past of Indians wrestling and future of the Portage room.
“I like to approach kids when they’re down and tell them they can do it, just keep they head up,” Dancy said. “We lost a lot of good wrestlers, and we just have to rebuild. Every day in the room, coaches are trying to push us because they know we can be good.”
Dancy doesn’t need the reassurance, though. He’s 18-2 this season with both losses coming to highly ranked wrestlers. He’s ranked No. 4 in the state at 285.
Still only about 240 pounds, Dancy usually faces larger opponents. His athleticism is key, he said.
“I don’t let it faze me. I just go out there and wrestle,” he said. “At the start (at 285), having to wrestle bigger guys and people who try to go upper body, I had to adapt to it.”
Portage took first in the Griffith Super Duals over the weekend, beating Highland 52-22 in the championship. The Indians also beat EC Central, Gavit, South Bend Washington and Griffith.
Dancy went undefeated.
Dancy made it to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for the IHSAA state finals as a junior 220-pounder, but he didn’t make it to the second day of competition. He learned shortly after that he’d be moving up a weight class, but it didn’t change his aim.
“I want to become a state champ. That is literally everything,” Dancy said. “Over the summer that was it. That was my only goal.”
CP solidifies top spot
Times No. 1 Crown Point won 44-20 in a dual Friday at No. 3 Hobart.
The Bulldogs’ Logan Frazier took a 15-5 major-decision win over Trevor Schammert at 113 pounds. Stephen Roberson topped Nathan Schammert 9-1 at 126. CP 106-pound freshman Sam Goin pinned Trevor Triana in the second period.
The Brickies dominated the higher weight classes, winning 170 through 285.
Crown Point, ranked No. 49 in the country by InterMat and No. 4 in the state by Indiana Mat, will travel to Merrillville for a dual Wednesday.
Also, Hanover Central hosts the annual Lake County Tournament on Saturday, featuring 20 teams from the county and Wheeler.