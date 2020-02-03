WRESTLING NOTES: Diaz win sets up postseason rivalry at 120 pounds

Wrestling rivalries are born this way.

When Wheeler senior Giovanni Diaz hit the mat in the 120-pound final of the Crown Point Sectional Saturday, the last two meetings with the Bulldogs’ Riley Bettich were on his mind.

Bettich has two wins over Diaz in the last two seasons, but both were close. Saturday’s match wasn’t any different.

“Last time I (got tired). This time, I felt a little better conditioned,” Diaz said. “I kept my head in the game. I saw the opportunity and I just took it.”

Diaz needed back points late in the third period to earn a 6-3 victory. Bettich, who’d grabbed the lead with a takedown seconds before, was despondent after the match.

“It feels pretty good, but I’m going to see him next week, too, so I’ve just got to back at it,” Diaz said.

Bettich and Diaz are ranked Nos. 2 and 3 at 120 pounds in the state, respectively, by Indiana Mat. The pair could potentially see each other at each remaining level of the state series.

“I like that I have someone tough in every final match. He’s going to keep pushing me for state and that’s what matters,” Diaz said.

Hobart breaks drought

