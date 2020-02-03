WRESTLING NOTES: Diaz win sets up postseason rivalry at 120 pounds

Wrestling rivalries are born this way.
When Wheeler senior Giovanni Diaz hit the mat in the 120-pound final of the Crown Point Sectional Saturday, the last two meetings with the Bulldogs’ Riley Bettich were on his mind.
Bettich has two wins over Diaz in the last two seasons, but both were close. Saturday’s match wasn’t any different.
“Last time I (got tired). This time, I felt a little better conditioned,” Diaz said. “I kept my head in the game. I saw the opportunity and I just took it.”
Diaz needed back points late in the third period to earn a 6-3 victory. Bettich, who’d grabbed the lead with a takedown seconds before, was despondent after the match.
“It feels pretty good, but I’m going to see him next week, too, so I’ve just got to back at it,” Diaz said.
Bettich and Diaz are ranked Nos. 2 and 3 at 120 pounds in the state, respectively, by Indiana Mat. The pair could potentially see each other at each remaining level of the state series.
“I like that I have someone tough in every final match. He’s going to keep pushing me for state and that’s what matters,” Diaz said.
Hobart breaks drought
Hobart won its first sectional championship since 2002, taking the crown at Portage with 291 points. The host Indians had 270.
The Brickies won seven weight classes and will send all 14 wrestlers to the regional level. Portage will advance 13 with five champions.
River Forest’s Jeff Bailey was the 106 champion and Lake Station’s Aaron Stewart won the 182 blue ribbon. Portage and EC Central sectional advancers will wrestle at Hobart on Saturday.
16-peat for Merrillville
Merrillville extended its control of the EC Central sectional, winning its 16th in a row Saturday. The Pirates finished with 315 points, and Gavit was second with 190.5.
The Pirates had 10 individual first-place finishers and moved all but one wrestler into the regional.
Juan Simpson won at 132 and Garrett Baker at 160 for the Gladiators. Munster’s Steven Campbell was the 170 champ and Clark’s Andres Larios won at 285.
Chesterton dominates at LaPorte
Chesterton had nine individual champions at the LaPorte Sectional on Saturday.
The Trojans scored 309 team points. LaPorte was second with 244.5, followed by Valparaiso with 223.5. It’s the sixth consecutive sectional crown for Chesterton.
The Trojans and Slicers will each have 13 wrestlers at the Crown Point regional Saturday. The Vikings will have 12.