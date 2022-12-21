WRESTLING NOTES: Hanover Central's Jayden Bartoszek making waves in first varsity season

CEDAR LAKE — It didn’t take long for Jayden Bartoszek to get noticed.

The Hanover Central sophomore didn’t wrestle much varsity as a freshman, stuck behind now-graduated Aidan Padilla on the 220-pound depth chart. But he’s got a presence about him that turns heads and has led to early success this year.

“He walks out on the mat with confidence. He walks out thinking he’s going to win,” coach Andrew Bradbury said. “There’s a strut — a swagger that you can see. You’re looking at a sophomore competing with a lot of seniors and juniors at a high level.”

Bradbury qualifies that, though. His record sat at 13-2, as of Dec. 19, but his coach says he’s still got a lot of work to do.

Bartoszek knows that. Sitting out the state series a year ago was humbling but also educational.

“It was fun being able to walk around and help my teammates but I really like being on the mat. I look forward to every wrestling meet,” he said. “I definitely felt like there were some matches I could’ve won but there were also some I would’ve lost that (Padilla) won.”

Strength is key to Bartoszek’s game, but he said he doesn’t like to have to rely on it. He’s putting up serious numbers in the weight room for a sophomore — 305-pound bench, 365-pound front squat and 265-pound clean. He takes a lifting class in school and works out almost daily on his own. He grew to 230 pounds in the offseason to try to add muscle but sits at about 217 right now.

“I try not to be that guy (who relies too much on his strength). If it comes down to it, I’m definitely going to use it in a match but I try to use some technique with it,” he said. “Our cardio right now is really decent as a team. That helps because in the third period you can feel the other kids get tired. I try to hanging heavy on the head, especially in the third period.”

Bartoszek is a legacy with the Wildcats. His brother Josh, who placed sixth at state as a heavyweight in 2013, is the reason he started in the sport.

It doesn't take much to get him onto the mat or into a conversation about wrestling these days. He watches a lot of college grapplers when he can, picking up little things here and there.

It’s part of what gives him that obvious pride. That's not the only thing, though.

“My buddies that I hang around with, I guess you could say we’re all kind of cocky,” he said. “You definitely need some of that confidence in you to wrestle.”

Still, Bradbury said that to take the next step, Bartoszek needs to trust his own abilities a little more and have fun without worrying on the mat. There’s a difference between confidence and belief.

“A lot of what he needs to work on is just the mindset of wrestling,” Bradbury said. “He’s doing all the work necessary to move toward his goals. Now, it’s just making sure that he believes that he can accomplish those goals. If he starts believing in himself, the sky’s the limit.”

This year, the biggest one of those goals is making it to Gainbridge Fieldhouse. That’s a lofty aim for a first-time varsity wrestler but Bartoszek thinks he’s up to it.

The freshman-sophomore state championships are also circled on the calendar. Bartoszek lost in the consolation round there last year and didn’t place.

“Right now, I’m not going to let myself be happy without (a trip to state). I’m not content with not pushing myself,” he said. “I want to place next year and then senior year, hopefully take first.”

Brickies win all five Super Duals

The hosts were undefeated at the Hobart Super Duals on Saturday.

The Brickies won all five duals, topping Chesterton 43-30, Lake Central 37-36, Valparaiso 51-22, Hanover Central 67-9 and Whiting 84-0.

New Prairie takes Munster Super Duals

Munster was 4-1 at its Super Duals event Saturday, losing only to New Prairie. The Cougars were 5-0.

The Mustangs beat Griffith 48-26, LaPorte 55-24, Victory College Prep 84-0 and Hammond Central 69-6. New Prairie beat Munster 60-15.

Portage perfect in Chicago

Portage was 3-0 in Pool B of the Beat the Streets Chicago Duals Saturday at the Hope Student Athletic Center.

The Indians Chicago Hope Academy 72-9, Bowen 82-1 and Elgin 76-5. They lost only three of 42 matches on the day.

PHOTOS: Crown Point hosts Carnahan Wrestling Invite Crown Point hosted a number of nationally relevant wrestling programs at the Carnahan Wrestling Invite on Saturday. Uploaded-images 1201822-spt-wrs-carnahan_8 Crown Point’s Logan Fraizer works against Arrowhead Union’s Collin McDowell at 126 during the Carnahan Memorial Invitational Tournament at Cro… Uploaded-images 1201822-spt-wrs-carnahan_5 Hebron’s Ian Gonzalez wrestles against Hayden Hughes of St. Paris Graham in the fifth place match at 138 during the Carnahan Memorial Invitati… Uploaded-images 1201822-spt-wrs-carnahan_4 Crown Point’s Anthony White works against St. Edward’s Jonny Slaper at 195 during the Carnahan Memorial Invitational Tournament at Crown Point… Uploaded-images 1201822-spt-wrs-carnahan_6 Crown Point’s Sam Goin works against Ethan Cooper of Legacy Christian Academy at 160 during the Carnahan Memorial Invitational Tournament at C… Uploaded-images 1201822-spt-wrs-carnahan_2 Crown Point’s Will Clark works against Lafayette Jefferson’s Jordan Scowden at 220 during the Carnahan Memorial Invitational Tournament at Cro… Uploaded-images 1201822-spt-wrs-carnahan_1 Crown Point’s Sam Goin works against Ethan Cooper of Legacy Christian Academy at 160 during the Carnahan Memorial Invitational Tournament at C… Uploaded-images 1201822-spt-wrs-carnahan_7 Crown Point’s Anthony Bahl tries to bring down Homewood Flossmor’s Jaydon Robinson during their quarterfinal bout at 145 during the Carnahan M… Uploaded-images 1201822-spt-wrs-carnahan_3 Crown Point’s Will Clark takes down Lafayette Jefferson’s Jordan Scowden at 220 during the Carnahan Memorial Invitational on Saturday at Crown… web-galleryhtmlcode