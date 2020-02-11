WRESTLING NOTES: Hobart's Simpson does it for his mama

HOBART — Jacob Simpson was the happiest person in the gym.
Hobart’s sophomore 170-pounder pumped his fists and excitedly screamed at his teammates and family after pinning Highland’s Rudi Sprenne in only 35 seconds Saturday.
“The main reason I’m happy is because of my parents and my teammates, the family that we have together. It makes me smile every day,” Simpson said.
Family’s important to Simpson. He made sure his spotlight introduction Saturday ended with the fact that he loves his mother, Sarah Simpson-Bell.
“She’s my everything,” Simpson said. “She’s my inspiration for everything, so that’s why I wanted to (add her to my introduction). Last week, I didn’t get to it and I promised her I’d get it this week.”
The win over Sprenne gave Simpson his first regional title. He’ll advance to the EC Central Semistate for the second time.
“Last year (at the regional), I was the underdog and I ended up getting third. This year, I was trying to make something happen for a team title,” Simpson said. “That’s what meant the most to me. That’s what made me so happy. It wasn’t just the pin, just knowing that I got that fall put us in the lead for the team.”
Hobart didn’t hold onto that lead. Merrillville eventually won when Jevonte Williams took a 7-4 decision over the Brickies’ Mark Mummey at 195 pounds and Jason Streck pinned Bobby Babcock at 220.
But Simpson is one of 11 Brickies wrestlers surviving for another week.
CP takes regional with five champs
The host and Times No. 1 Bulldogs won the other regional that feeds the EC Central semistate Saturday, earning 195.5 points with five individual champions.
Crown Point advanced 10 wrestlers to semistate, four of whom finished second at the regional.
Chesterton finished second with 187 points. Three Trojans won their respective weight classes and 11 will wrestle at EC Central Saturday.
Lake Central was third with 96 points. Lowell and Laporte were fifth and sixth. Wheeler’s Giovanni Diaz won his second straight match against CP’s Riley Bettich 4-2. Diaz is ranked No. 3 and Bettich No. 2 at 120 pounds in the state by Indiana Mat.