WRESTLING NOTES: Hobart's Simpson does it for his mama

HOBART — Jacob Simpson was the happiest person in the gym.

Hobart’s sophomore 170-pounder pumped his fists and excitedly screamed at his teammates and family after pinning Highland’s Rudi Sprenne in only 35 seconds Saturday.

“The main reason I’m happy is because of my parents and my teammates, the family that we have together. It makes me smile every day,” Simpson said.

Family’s important to Simpson. He made sure his spotlight introduction Saturday ended with the fact that he loves his mother, Sarah Simpson-Bell.

“She’s my everything,” Simpson said. “She’s my inspiration for everything, so that’s why I wanted to (add her to my introduction). Last week, I didn’t get to it and I promised her I’d get it this week.”

The win over Sprenne gave Simpson his first regional title. He’ll advance to the EC Central Semistate for the second time.

“Last year (at the regional), I was the underdog and I ended up getting third. This year, I was trying to make something happen for a team title,” Simpson said. “That’s what meant the most to me. That’s what made me so happy. It wasn’t just the pin, just knowing that I got that fall put us in the lead for the team.”