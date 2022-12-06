WRESTLING NOTES: Hobart's Seth Aubin gears up for rivalry matches

ST. JOHN — There are likely some dates circled on Seth Aubin’s calendar this winter.

The meets when the Hobart sophomore has a chance to wrestle Portage’s E’Shawn Tolbert or McCutcheon’s Aiden Dallinger are a little more important, even if it takes some prodding to get Aubin to admit it.

One of those events was Saturday at Lake Central, when the three were in the same 113-pound bracket for the Harvest Classic. Dallinger got the better of Aubin, taking a 4-1 decision in the semifinal.

Aubin beat Tolbert 6-4 in the sectional semifinal last year. Tolbert got his revenge in the semistate semifinal with an 11-4 win. The two didn't get a chance to wrestle at Lake Central.

“(When I see them in the bracket), I try to just focus like it’s any wrestler, a bad one or a really good one. I try to compete as hard as I can,” Aubin said. “I definitely wanted to win that match, though.”

That was only the latest in the series between the two. Dallinger also pinned Aubin at ISWA Folkstyle state in March. Just a few weeks earlier, Aubin rode a first-period takedown to a 2-1 decision over the McCutcheon wrestler in the ticket round of the EC Central Semistate.

“I had a gameplan for him (at the Harvest Classic). I didn’t really get to that gameplan,” Aubin said. “I’ll think about this match a little bit and how I wrestled (Saturday) when I face (Dallinger) next.”

Aubin was a state qualifier last season but didn’t advance beyond the first round as a 106-pound freshman. He said it took him a few weeks to get over the fact that his experience in Gainbridge Fieldhouse was so brief. This season, he plans to wrestle on Saturday.

He’s been training toward that purpose. Aubin is working with both Brickies coaches and LaPorte’s Ashton Jackson, the state’s only returning multiple-time state champion. He plans to be ready in February.

“I want to be on that podium this year,” he said.

Pirates roll at LaPorte

Merrillville won all five of its matchups at the LaPorte Super Duals Saturday. The Pirates beat Knox 84-0, Lowell 57-21, Northwood 54-24, Rensselaer 46-21 and the host Slicers 63-16.

David Maldonado (132), Lucas Clement (145), Joy Cantu (106), Adrian Pellot (152) and Cameron Crisp (170) were each undefeated for the day.

Lowell was 4-1.

Vikings perfect at home

Valparaiso won each of its five duals Saturday at its Viking Duals, beating Munster 36-30, Michigan City 72-9, Kankakee Valley 54-29, Hammond Central 69-12 and Morton 57-24.

Munster was second at 4-1.