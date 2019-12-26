CROWN POINT — Jake Woods may owe a Crown Point family an apology.
The Bulldogs’ 220-pounder put on a Santa suit last week, came down through the roof of the child development class, jingled some bells and let the children tell him what they wanted for Christmas.
“One of the little girls said ‘I want a whole bunch of Barbies.’ So I said ‘Oh, you’re going to get a whole bunch of Barbies,’” Woods said. “I hope her parents come through.”
Preschool students attend daycare at Crown Point High School as part of the class.
Woods works as a cook at Rosati’s Pizza in Crown Point. He was supposed to don the red suit for an even there earlier this month, but that fell through. He was disappointed and told a few teammates.
When the idea was raised that a CP wrestler would be Santa, Woods was nominated. Wrestlers Nick Taborski and Aaron Ayala also visited with the kids, though neither wore costumes.
“It was really cool,” Woods said. “The only bad part was, every time I’d let one of them down (from my knee) I had to keep readjusting my beard. It was falling off.”
The consistent gift requests, Woods said, were Nerf guns for boys and Barbie houses for girls. Only one girl pointed out that he didn’t quite look like the real St. Nick.
Woods said he was happy to have the experience and had only one regret.
“I didn’t get to keep the suit,” he said. “If I did, I would definitely be wearing it all the time.”
Chesterton tops Merrillville, Hobart duals
Times No. 2 Chesterton continued its early season success with a 47-23 dual win over Merrillville last week. The Trojans won six matches by pin.
Chesterton also won the Hobart Super Duals last Saturday, beating the No. 3 Brickies 39-21 in the first-place dual. Keys wins in that included Brock Ellis’ 4-0 win over Hobart’s Tyler Turley at 152 pound, the Trojan’s Shea Jackson’s 9-3 decision over Mark Mummey at 182 pounds and Gage DeMarco’s 5-1 win over the Brickies’ Bobby Babcock at 195 pounds.
Freshman 106-pounder Trevor Triana is wrestling with Hobart after missing much of the early season. He’s ranked No. 6 in the EC Central semistate.
Valparaiso was 4-1 at the Hobart Super Duals.
Another big week for CP
The Times No. 1 Bulldogs started the week with a 39-21 Duneland Athletic Conference dual win over No. 6 Lake Central. Crown Point finished by grabbing the top team spot at its own Carnahan Invitational over Brownsburg, the No. 1 ranked team in the state by Indiana Mat.
