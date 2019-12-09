ST. JOHN — Cristian Ponce feels good about the state of Lake Central wrestling.
The Indians finished third in Saturday’s Harvest Classic, which they host annually, with seven wrestlers finishing first, second or third. Ponce (145 pounds) and Johnny Cortez (106) each took top honors.
“It’s a great confidence booster. It sort of tells you how you’re going to do throughout the whole season,” Ponce said. “This is our first year (in a long time) having this many guys go to the semifinals and having almost the whole team come into the top eight. It feels great.”
Ponce pinned Portage’s Tyler Herring early in the third period the title match.
“He was shooting throughout the whole match and I was just trying to be defensive, not really sprawl but just do another move off of his shot,” Ponce said. “I eventually caught him in a throw.”
Schammert took only one day off
Hobart’s Nathan Schammert didn’t have a lot of time to get into wrestling shape after the Brickies’ run to semistate in football.
The senior played safety at about 135 pounds. He wrestles at 126. So, while most of the football players took a week off before heading to the wrestling room, Schammert rested only a day.
“Most of our guys from the football team were all in the starting lineup (in wrestling), five or six guys,” Schammert said. “Wrestling’s a hard sport and sometimes you can be like ‘I don’t want to go to practice.’ But knowing that everyone else is coming back with you, it’s not that hard.”
Schammert pinned Penn’s Darren Begley at three minutes, 27 seconds of the final match at the Harvest Classic.
“I’m close. I was getting a little tired at the end of matches, but I’m in pretty good shape,” he said.
Bulldogs win Shamrock Duals
Times No. 1 Crown Point won the Shamrock Duals Saturday at Westfield.
The Bulldogs beat Carmel 35-24 in the first-place dual. CP also beat Westfield 50-22, Homestead 70-6, Northview 65-12 and Fishers 52-15.
Freshman Sam Goin had a 3-1 sudden victory win over Carmel’s Suhas Chundi at 106 pounds. Chundi is ranked No. 2 in the state at 113 pounds. Goin is No. 1 at 106 pounds.
Merrillville takes first at LaPorte Super Duals
Times No. 2 Merrillville took the top spot at LaPorte with wins over the Slicers, South Bend St. Joseph, Hammond, Knox and Northwood.
The Pirates also beat Valparaiso 55-13 in a dual Wednesday.
Host wins Valparaiso Duals
The Vikings won all five of their duals Saturday. Tyler England, Stefan Vitello, Alex Bennett, Jak Krouse, Jack Thursby, Aidan Pollitt and Colin Kwiatkowski were perfect for the day.