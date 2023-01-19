WRESTLING NOTES: Lowell's Kenneth Bisping succeeds with a different approach

LOWELL — There’s a stereotype that many both inside and outside the sport have about wrestlers. They’re seen as meatheads, often overly aggressive and holding a lot of malice toward opponents.

That’s not Lowell junior Kenneth Bisping.

“I usually make friends with the kids that I’m wrestling. Sometimes we’ll talk before or after the match and that just makes the day better,” Bisping said. “It’s not just about being on the mat, fighting each other. It’s about making friends.

“I’ve never really been the guy to take wrestling to the point where I hate my opponent. I don’t want to be that guy.”

That outlook hasn’t hindered Bisping’s success, though.

He cruised to his third Northwest Crossroads Conference title Saturday, earning four pins and a forfeited win. Three of the four falls came in the first period.

“I wrestle hard. I do it to do good and help the team out, too,” he said. “I really didn’t have too hard of a day (at the conference meet), nothing too crazy at all. I prepared for anything.”

The Red Devils won the NCC as a team, as well, doubling down on their undefeated regular season record in conference duals.

“This is pretty huge for us. We haven’t taken conference in a long time,” Bisping said. “It’ll be a boost for us going into the postseason.”

The postseason has been the focus for Bisping for almost a calendar year.

He was a state qualifier at 152 pounds last season but lost to Anthony Rinehart in the opening round. Rinehart, who was at Zionsville at the time but is now at Crown Point, eventually finished seventh.

That was Bisping's first trip to Gainbridge Fieldhouse and he admits the pomp was a little overwhelming.

“It was a lot to take in,” he said. “I don’t think I wrestled the way I should’ve because it was just such a big environment. Now that I’ve been there, I’m ready to get back at it.”

Getting back at it means working on the details, like getting to his shots a little easier or improving his head positioning. He said he’s still trying to get better at the little things.

“I’ve improved a lot, which is expected because I do work really hard,” Bisping said. “I’m always trying to get to that next level.”

The next level is a medal.

“My goal is to place at state,” he said. “This year I really want to take it to that next step.”

River Forest takes GSSC

River Forest was the Greater South Shore Conference champion Saturday at Hanover Central, edging Calumet with 209 points to the Warriors’ 207.

The Ingots only had three individual title winners to Calumet’s two, but River Forest had eight wrestlers finish in the top three in their class.

The host Wildcats were third with 189 points, followed by Hebron with 178.

Crown Point wins DAC meet

Crown Point won the Duneland Athletic Conference meet Saturday at LaPorte, finishing with 299 points. Merrillville was second with 224, followed by Portage with 172.

The Bulldogs had nine first-place finishers. The Pirates had two.

